EDY'S® (Dreyer's) Celebrates National Rocky Road Day with Buy-One-Get-Five Ice Cream Promotion

This five-times-the-fun offer launches today, on National Rocky Road Day, June 2, at 10:00am PT and will be available while supplies last through 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, June 9. Here's how you can get this buy-one-get-five deal:

Purchase one of the six Rocky Road Collection flavors (listed below) at a national grocery retailer near you.

Starting today, share a photo of your purchase on Instagram via an in-feed post or Instagram story using the #NationalRockyRoadDay. Can't make it to the store? No problem! Just comment on our contest announcement post using #NationalRockyRoadDay on the EDY'S or Dreyer's pages with one sentence about which flavor of the Rocky Road Collection you're most excited to try and why (inside scoop: we're partial to anything with gooey marshmallows)!

Make sure you're following @edys and @dreyers and tag the handles in your post. Don't forget to set your profile to Public so we can see your entry!

EDY'S® (Dreyer's) will direct message eligible entrants while supplies last with next steps on how to claim their free ice cream.

About the Rocky Road Collection:

Changing the ice cream world as we know it, Rocky Road was one of the first ice cream flavors with mix-ins and was created by EDY'S® (Dreyer's) founders William Dreyer and Joseph Edy. In celebration of nearly 100 years of delicious EDY'S® (Dreyer's) ice cream and the flavor that started it all, the brand launched the Rocky Road Collection earlier this year, inspired by the spirit of classic flavors and nostalgic childhood recipes, amped up for today's families with a new twist of extreme indulgence. The line features three original flavors – The Original Rocky Road, Chocolate Peanut Butter Park, Mocha Almond Avenue – along with three new flavors – Salted Caramel Pretzel Path, Brownie Brick Road and Cookie Cobblestone.

"Our Rocky Road Collection celebrates everything special about the O.G. Rocky Road, an ice cream that sends you on a journey of textures and flavors like no other. Each flavor starts with a rich and creamy ice cream base and is filled with a variety of stand out, complementary mix-ins, whether that's crunchy chocolatey covered salted pretzels, rich brownie batter, fluffy marshmallows or chewy cookie dough," said Julianne Feder, Associate Brand Manager at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. "That's why we're so excited to launch this celebratory promotion – ice cream lovers can now try our full collection and experience all of our indulgent, new flavors."

The Rocky Road Collection flavors include:

Salted Caramel Pretzel Path : Rich, salted caramel ice cream with layers of fudge swirls, pockets of chocolate covered toffee and crunchy chocolatey covered salted pretzels

: Rich, salted caramel ice cream with layers of fudge swirls, pockets of chocolate covered toffee and crunchy chocolatey covered salted pretzels Chocolate Peanut Butter Park: Rich chocolate ice cream, swirled with peanut and chocolate covered peanut butter cups

Rich chocolate ice cream, swirled with peanut and chocolate covered peanut butter cups Cookie Cobblestone: A twist on S'mores with chocolate sandwich cookies, gooey swirls of marshmallows and chunks of glorious cookie dough folded in rich chocolate ice cream

A twist on S'mores with chocolate sandwich cookies, gooey swirls of marshmallows and chunks of glorious cookie dough folded in rich chocolate ice cream Brownie Brick Road: Brownie edges, brownie batter swirls and chewy brownie pieces are mixed into a sweet cream ice cream that's perfect for anyone who loves to lick the bowl

Brownie edges, brownie batter swirls and chewy brownie pieces are mixed into a sweet cream ice cream that's perfect for anyone who loves to lick the bowl Mocha Almond Avenue: Creamy coffee ice cream with ripples of fudge and the satisfying crunch of almonds

Creamy coffee ice cream with ripples of fudge and the satisfying crunch of almonds The Original Rocky Road: Crunchy almonds and bite-size, chewy marshmallows folded into rich chocolate ice cream make up the indulgent classic you Dreyer's created almost 100 years ago

The Rocky Road Collection can be found in grocery retailers nationwide. To learn more about how the brand is celebrating the collection this summer, visit Dreyers.com or @dreyers on Instagram if you are West of the Rockies, and Edys.com or @edys on Instagram if you're East of the Rockies.

ABOUT EDY'S® (DREYERS)

In 1928, ice cream maker William Dreyer and candy maker Joseph Edy opened an ice cream shop together in Oakland, California. They soon made history with deliciously inventive flavors like The Original Rocky Road. Four generations later, we're still devoted to making the richest, creamiest original family favorites.

ABOUT DREYER'S GRAND ICE CREAM®

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company. Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high-quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick®, Häagen-Dazs®, Dreyer's/Edy's® Grand, Slow Churned®, Dibs®, Outshine®, Nestle Crunch®, Butterfinger®, Toll House®, Push-Up®, Frosty Paws®, Edy's Pie® and Skinny Cow®. For more information on the company, please visit www.dreyersgrandicecream.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC, 13 years of age or older. Promotion begins at 10:00:01 a.m. PDT on 6/2/2021 and closes at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT on 6/9/2021. Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc., 5929 College Ave., Oakland, CA 94618. Printed coupons will be provided in the amount of $6.50 to be used for EDY'S® or Dreyer's ice cream products while supplies last.

