E&E Exhibit Solutions unveils a new corporate brand and logo

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E&E Exhibit Solutions® unveiled a new bold and modernized corporate brand that supports the transformation the company has experienced since its inception in 1995. 

Founded in 1995, E&E Exhibits, Inc dba E&E Exhibit Solutions is a one-stop trade show and event company offering event management, design consultation, warehousing and logistics, rental depot, state-of-the-art graphic production facility. As a premier exhibit house, we are professionals, consultants and experts in trade show and event management. Visit our website at http://www.ExhibitsUSA.com | 800-709-6935.
Over the last 28 years, E&E Exhibit Solutions® has been creating and implementing award-winning designer trade show exhibits and corporate events while strategically reconfiguring their corporate structure. The end result is a cohesive, efficient design of headquarter operations, trade show display rentals and warehouse/storage buildings with state-of-the-art tradeshow graphic productions equipment.    

"We are proud to announce the launch of our new company logo upgrade," said Daniel Chaddock, President. "We felt it was time for a change to reflect how our company has grown and evolved over the years and as we continue to rebuild and expand. We have refreshed our brand to reflect our company today and we are excited about the new opportunities the future will bring. Our new logo, now modernized, reflects our commitment to ongoing improvement and innovation. The logo represents the connection between our solutions, people, and customers."

"With our new brand, we have sought to provide our people, our clients, tradeshow and events professionals with a clear and strong message of who we are-E&E," said Cynthia Chaddock CFO/Director of Marketing.  "We are effective and efficient in what we do, and this has been our approach since the beginning." 

E&E Exhibit Solutions' is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit ExhibitsUSA and RentExhibitsUSA.

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®

Since 1995, the one-stop trade show displays and corporate event professionals at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create award-winning, memorable and effective solutions for exhibits, events and environments.

