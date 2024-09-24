E&E Exhibit Solutions Uses Interactive Technology to Enhance Tradeshow Display Rentals

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E&E Exhibit Solutions acquires hi-performance LED screens and touchscreens to enhance interactivity in the trade show rental experience.

Over the last 28 years, E&E ExhibitSolutions® has been creating and implementing award-winning designer trade show exhibit rentals and corporate events. "Having a targeted objective helps guide every aspect of booth design and engagement strategy, "said Cynthia Chaddock, Director of Marketing. "It ensures that every interaction aligns with the desired outcomes, making it easier to assess the effectiveness of your efforts post-show. LED screens and touchscreens promote targeted interactivity."

"Trade show attendees are increasingly expecting more from their booth experience" said Daniel Chaddock, President. "We can design tradeshow display rental solutions that utilize dynamic displays and touchscreens to provide an engaging platform for product demonstrations, company videos, and digital catalogs. These tools allow visitors to explore information at their own pace, creating a more personalized experience."

"Incorporating interactive trends into booth designs, we can create an experience that attendees will remember and talk about long after the show ends," Daniel Chaddock added. "It's about creating a meaningful journey that resonates with visitors on a personal level".

E&E Exhibit Solutions' is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit ExhibitsUSA and RentExhibitsUSA.

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®

Since 1995, the one-stop trade show display and corporate event professionals at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create award-winning, memorable and effective solutions for exhibits, events and environments.

Contact Information: 800-709-6935 or Contact Us

SOURCE E&E Exhibit Solutions