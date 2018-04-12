E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Awarded Top Van Line Agency Honor from American Moving & Storage Association

The Agent of the Year Award reflects AMSA's and the industry's commitment to excellent customer service, and is presented to agents nominated by their affiliated van line based on customer surveys and van line experience. Nominations are judged primarily on customer service assessments and other industry awards and recognitions. Consideration is also given to factors such as leadership, innovation, community involvement, and activities that enhance the industry's image.

"Congratulations to E.E. Ward Moving & Storage for earning this high honor in recognition of their long history of innovation, excellent customer service and support for the local community," said Scott Michael, AMSA President and CEO. "E.E. Ward has shown their strong commitment to maintaining high levels of service and a commitment to charitable causes in the communities they serve. All of us at AMSA salute them for their success and achievements."

E.E. Ward is owned by Brian and Dominique Brooks, a husband and wife team who have ensured the 137-year legacy of the company remains strong. E.E. Ward started with just two horses and a wagon in 1881. The company has grown since then into a thriving multi-million dollar moving business. Beginning as a stop on the Underground Railroad, this company's historical past is part of the company culture today that inspires its promising future. E.E. Ward has received many awards for its high level of service, including OMSDC MBE Supplier of the Year Award, BBB of Central Ohio's Torch Award, Corporate Caring Human Services Award, and Diversity in Business Outstanding Diverse Organization Award.

