EECU Hosts Students for VIP Golf Experience With PGA Player Ben Silverman at the Colonial Country Club for Charles Schwab Challenge Pro-Am Event

Attendees were treated to a meet and greet with PGA player Ben Silverman and Meteorologist Branden Katona, where they had the opportunity to ask questions about each of their professions and gain valuable insight into their own future career paths. Additionally, students had the chance to explore the course, play on golf simulators, visit the media center, and collect autographs from other players throughout the day.

As a community-focused financial institution, EECU is dedicated to supporting the education and growth of young minds throughout North Texas. EECU is proud to provide these students with a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they will never forget.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase the world of professional golf to these young students," said Lonnie Nicholson, President and CEO of EECU Credit Union. "We hope that this experience has not only inspired them to pursue their dreams, but also taught them the valuable lesson of always striving to be their best."

About EECU Credit Union

With more than $3.7 billion in assets, EECU Credit Union is one of North Texas' largest locally owned financial institutions. For 90 years, EECU has been serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Today, EECU provides more than 279,000+ members with a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU.org or connect with EECU on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

