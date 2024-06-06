EECU Named Best Credit Union by Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Worth Star-Telegram released its list of "DFW Favorites" for 2024, announcing the top businesses and organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, as voted on by residents. Each category recognized a Gold, Silver, and Bronze winner, and EECU is proud to receive the top designation of Gold Winner in the Credit Union category.

EECU Credit Union Named Best Credit Union in DFW by Fort Worth Star Telegram

This award is a recognition of our commitment to the EECU difference, delivering a faster, friendlier personalized experience. As the Favorite Credit Union in DFW, we remain focused on supporting our community and will continue to deliver value to all those we serve.

Founded in Fort Worth in 1934, EECU has been serving North Texas for nearly 90 years. Today, we've grown to more than 279,000 Members and 18 Financial Centers across DFW. In 2024, we will expand our presence in DFW by opening two new Financial Centers in Hudson Oaks and The Shop at Chisholm Trail Ranch.

Thank you to all who voted for EECU. We know that you have a choice of financial service providers and that's why it's our mission to make banking simple, relevant, and rewarding for you, as we continue to help you fulfill your financial goals.

About EECU Credit Union

With more than $3.7 billion in assets, EECU Credit Union is one of North Texas' largest locally owned financial institutions. For 90 years, EECU has been serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Today, EECU provides more than 279,000+ members with a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU.org or connect with EECU on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.





