EEG and EMG devices market size to increase by USD 826.8 million: North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EEG and EMG Devices Market by Product, Modality, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% and register an incremental growth of USD 826.8 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EEG and EMG Devices Market 2023-2027

By region, the global electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurological conditions, including neuromuscular disorders, is likely to augment the demand for EEG and EMG devices in North America

Company profiles

The electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market report include information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Ambu AS: The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the brand names Ambu Neuroline Cup, Ambu Neuroline Monopolar electrodes, Ambu Neuroline Concentric, and Ambu Neuroline 715.

The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the brand names Ambu Neuroline Cup, Ambu Neuroline Monopolar electrodes, Ambu Neuroline Concentric, and Ambu Neuroline 715. Brain Scientific Inc : The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the EEG and EMG NCS EP US product lines.

: The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the EEG and EMG NCS EP US product lines. BrainScope Co. Inc: BrainScope Co. Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers the AI machine for EEG BrainScope.

BrainScope Co. Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers the AI machine for EEG BrainScope. Cadwell Industries Inc: Cadwell Industries Inc. offers a line of innovative and easy-to-use neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring, and sleep solutions such as EEG, EMG NCS EP US, IONM, Sleep Diagnostics, CadLink Data Management, Electrodes & Accessories among others.

Cadwell Industries Inc. offers a line of innovative and easy-to-use neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring, and sleep solutions such as EEG, EMG NCS EP US, IONM, Sleep Diagnostics, CadLink Data Management, Electrodes & Accessories among others. Compumedics Ltd: The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the Neurology Diagnostics product line.

The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the Neurology Diagnostics product line. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions, the growing demand for EEG procedures, and increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations. However, the high costs associated with EEG and EMG procedures are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into EEG devices and EMG devices . The EEG devices and EMG devices accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Cardiovascular Catheters Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The cardiovascular catheter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6.97 billion. The rising incidence of cardiac diseases and the growth of insurance providers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cardiovascular procedures may impede the market growth.

Baby Warming Devices Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The baby warming devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 527.43 million. The increasing prevalence of preterm birth is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as affordability issues may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market vendors

EEG And EMG Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 826.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS, Bio Signal Group Corp., BioSerenity, Brain Scientific Inc., BrainScope Co. Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Ceribell Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, General Electric Co., iMediSync Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., mBrainTrain LLC, Medtronic Plc, Micromed SpA, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroWave Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Noraxon USA Inc., and Zeto Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

