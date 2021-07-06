EEG Devices Market: Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies of Leading Vendors

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The electroencephalography (EEG) devices market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Electroencephalography (EEG) devices Market Participants:

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers electroencephalography device by brand name StatX 24 EEG systems.

BrainScope Co. Inc.

BrainScope Co. Inc. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers the A.I machine for EEG BrainScope.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc. offers a line of innovative and easy-to-use neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring, and sleep solutions such as EEG, EMG NCS EP US, IONM, Sleep Diagnostics, CadLink Data Management, Electrodes & Accessories among others. The company also provides electroencephalography machine by brand name ArcEEG and Easy III EEG.

Electroencephalography (EEG) devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electroencephalography (EEG) devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Stationary EEG Devices



Portable EEG Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The electroencephalography (EEG) devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. In addition, increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques is also expected to trigger the electroencephalography (EEG) devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

