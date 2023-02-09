EEG electrodes market size estimated to grow by USD 35.11 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global EEG electrodes market size is projected to grow by USD 35.11 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EEG Electrodes Market 2022-2026

EEG electrodes market - Five forces

The global EEG electrodes market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

EEG electrodes market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



EEG electrodes market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (disposable EEG electrodes and reusable EEG electrodes).

The disposable EEG electrodes segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Many end-users prefer disposable EEG electrodes over reusable EEG electrodes. This is because disposable EEG electrodes help in preventing infections. Moreover, disposable EEG electrodes do not need to undergo reprocessing between uses. Thus, the demand for disposable EEG electrodes in the market is increasing.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global EEG electrodes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global EEG electrodes market.

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the EEG electrodes market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing incidence of neurological diseases will drive the EEG electrodes market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

EEG electrodes market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the key drivers in the EEG electrodes market.

The use of EEG helps in the early detection of neurological disorders, understanding the severity of the disorder, and monitoring brain activities.

According to the NIH, approximately 8.5% of the global population was aged 65 years and above in 2015. This population is at a high risk of developing mental and neurological disorders, which can be diagnosed or monitored with the help of EEG electrodes.

In 2013, about five million people in the US had Alzheimer's disease, and the number is expected to rise to 14 million by 2050.

Such factors are driving the EEG electrodes market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques is a key trend in the market.

A hybrid brain-computer interface (HBCI) has many benefits over single brain acquisition modalities.

The hybridization of equipment increases the number of brain commands for control applications, enhances the classification accuracy of BCIs, and reduces signal detection time.

Hybridization also provides more reliable information for control and rehabilitation applications for patients than single-modality BCI.

Thus, the increasing demand for HBCI is expected to support the EEG electrodes market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of EEG devices and procedures is hindering the EEG electrodes market growth.

is hindering the EEG electrodes market growth. Technological advances such as brain-computer interface (BCI) in EEG devices are expensive to install in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Moreover, EEG devices with advanced features and capabilities are expensive, which can affect their adoption in low and middle-income countries.

Hence, the high cost of EEG devices and procedures will limit the EEG electrodes market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this EEG electrodes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the EEG electrodes market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the EEG electrodes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the EEG Electrodes Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of EEG Electrodes Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 826.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (EEG devices and EMG devices), modality (standalone and portable), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The cardiology electrodes market size is expected to increase by USD 110.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (resting ECG electrodes, short-term monitoring ECG electrodes, long-term monitoring ECG electrodes, stress test ECG electrodes, and neonatal ECG electrodes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

EEG Electrodes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 35.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ambu AS, Dixi Medical, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Computer Systems Ltd., Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU, NeuroWave Systems Inc., PMT Corp., SOMNOmedics GmbH, SPES MEDICA SRL, and Technomed Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Disposable EEG electrodes

Reusable EEG electrodes

Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Disposable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Disposable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Disposable EEG electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Reusable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Reusable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Reusable EEG electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders

8.1.2 Rising demand for EEG procedures

8.1.3 Increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost of EEG devices and procedures

8.2.2 Shortage of skilled professionals

8.2.3 Intense competition among vendors leading to pricing pressures

8.2.4 Limitations of EEG

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques

8.3.2 Focus of vendors on market penetration in emerging countries

8.3.3 Rising demand for dry electrodes

8.3.4 Increasing application of health informatics and monitoring solutions

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ambu AS

Exhibit 48: Ambu AS - Overview

Exhibit 49: Ambu AS - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Ambu AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Ambu AS - Segment focus

10.4 Dixi Medical

Exhibit 52: Dixi Medical - Overview

Exhibit 53: Dixi Medical - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Dixi Medical - Key offerings

10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 55: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview

Exhibit 56: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.6 Medical Computer Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Medical Computer Systems Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Medical Computer Systems Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Medical Computer Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU

Exhibit 62: Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU - Overview

Exhibit 63: Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU - Key offerings

10.8 NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Exhibit 65: NeuroWave Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: NeuroWave Systems Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: NeuroWave Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 PMT Corp.

Exhibit 68: PMT Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: PMT Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: PMT Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 SOMNOmedics GmbH

Exhibit 71: SOMNOmedics GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 72: SOMNOmedics GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 73: SOMNOmedics GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 SPES MEDICA SRL

Exhibit 74: SPES MEDICA SRL - Overview

Exhibit 75: SPES MEDICA SRL - Product and service

Exhibit 76: SPES MEDICA SRL - Key offerings

10.12 Technomed

Exhibit 77: Technomed - Overview

Exhibit 78: Technomed - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Technomed - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/eeg-electrodesmarket

SOURCE Technavio