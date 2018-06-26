EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices 2018: Strategic Business Report (2015-2022) - Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ and Units by the following Product Segments:
- Electroencephalograph Equipment
- Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Monitoring of Brain's Activity Gains Importance Globally
Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Drive Growth
EEG Leads the Pack
Competitive Scenario
Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth
Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Superior Benefits Puts EEG Ahead of Its Competition
Technology-Driven Products Gain Acceptance
Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies
Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand
Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market
Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boot Demand for Automated Equipment
EEG Processor Market to Grow at Brisk Pace
Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases
Neonatal EEG Monitoring
Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
Video EEG Monitoring Systems
Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring
Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth
Limitations Prevent Proliferation of Wearable EEG Systems
Medical Device Electrodes Market to Register Robust Growth
Trends in EEG Electrodes
Surface Electrodes
The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option
Technological Advancements in EEG Electrodes
A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes
Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes
Most Common and Affordable
Disposable EEG Electrodes
Advantages and Disadvantages
3. ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAPHY (EEG)
Evolution of EEG
Terminology and Methodology of Recording
Origin of the EEG Activity
Complexities in Measuring Signals
Electroencephalography Electrodes: To Record Electrical Activity of the Brain
Prevention of Complications
Conventional Method of Clinical Electroencephalogram Interpretation
Shortcomings of Conventional EEGs
Computerizing the Clinical Electroencephalogram
Clinical Applications of Electroencephalography
Epilepsy
Structural Lesions
Infections
Head Injuries
Coma and Brain Death
Metabolic Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disorders
Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring
Sleep Therapy
Migraine
Alzheimer Disease
Higher Cognitive Functions
Risks and Precautions
Results
Normal and Abnormal
Artifacts
Artifact Correction
Abnormal Activity
Comparison Between EEG and fNIRS, fMRI and PET
Electroencephalography and Magnetoencephalography: A Comparison
Differences and Similarities
Maturity and Availability
EEG
MEG
4. ELECTROMYOGRAPHY (EMG)
The EMG Signal
Motor Unit Action Potential
Motor Unit Action Potential Train
Brief Overview of the EMG Process
Normal Outcomes of EMG
Abnormal Results of EMG
Decomposition of the EMG Signal
Types of Electrodes
Surface Electrodes
Needle Electrodes
Wire Electrodes
Choosing a Proper Electrode
5. EVOKED POTENTIAL
Various Techniques of Evoked Potential
Visual Evoked Potential
Brain Stem Auditory Evoked Potentials: The Intuitive Method
Somatosensory Evoked Potentials
Brain Mapping: Diagnostic Modality for Monitoring Brain Function
Computer Image and Data Systems
Innovative Technologies
Application of EEG in the Calibration of the Impact of TV Shows
Magnetic Source Imaging
Brain Electrical Activity Mapping
6. TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Dry, Portable Electrode Sets Take EEG beyond Laboratory
Smartphone-Enabled EEG for Rapid Brain Injury Identification
New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function
Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis
New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording
Engineers from Imperial College Develop Novel EEG Device
Imec and Holst Centre Unveil Portable Wireless EEG Device
Australian Scientist Develops BARIndex Technology for Interpreting EEG Data
NIC Scientists Discover New Process to Accurately Detect Brain's Electrical Activity
Scientists Develop ICA Technique for Capturing Brain Dynamics
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
BrainScope Obtains FDA Approval for Ahead 300
EGI Launches New Update for its Net Station EEG Software Suite
Nihon Kohden Rolls Out Telemetry-Type EEG Headset
Nihon Kohden Launches Live View Panel
Cortical Dynamics Secures CE Mark for BAR Monitor
FDA Clears BrainScope's Ahead 200 for Adjunctive TBI Assessment
BrainScope Receives FDA Approval for Ahead 100 for Adjunctive Assessment of TBI
Konan Medical Launches EvokeDx
Nexstim Rolls Out NBS 5 System
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Compumedics Secures Neuro-Diagnostic and Monitoring Systems Supply Contract from Bestmed
imec and Holst Centre Team Up with Nihon Kohden to Develop Wireless EEG Device
Natus Takes Over Assets of NeuroQuest
Compumedics Gains Access to KRISS' MEG Technology
Nihon Kohden Inks Equipment Supply Agreement with Novation
EGI Inks Deal with EB Neuro to Distribute Products in the US
Compumedics Inks Distribution Contract for its Neurological Monitoring Systems in China
Medtronic Acquires Covidien
EGI Secures US NINDS/NIH Grant for Technology Development
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2j39rs/eeg_emg_and?w=5
