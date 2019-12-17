EEG Partners with VenueBook for Streamlined Sourcing and Booking of Unique Meeting and Event Venues

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VenueBook, the leader in digital event booking known for real time response, announces a partnership with Enterprise Events Group ( EEG ), an award-winning agency in the event management industry.

VenueBook is an event and meeting space marketplace designed to bring event planners and event spaces together for a quick and easy event planning experience. VenueBook provides real-time access to available space, transparent pricing and direct, digital booking.

Recognized as One of the Most Influential Event Companies by MeetingsNet, EEG delivers custom meeting and event services to large corporate clients. EEG will use VenueBook to efficiently source and book meetings and events for its corporate clients across the U.S..

"VenueBook is excited to partner with an innovator like EEG on the corporate meeting and event side to bring easier sourcing to its team and qualified corporate leads to our event venues," said Kelsey Recht, Founder & CEO of VenueBook.

"VenueBook's streamlined sourcing and discovery for nontraditional meeting and event spaces makes it an invaluable tool to add to our strategic sourcing efforts," said Matt Gillam, EEG Co-founder.

About VenueBook

VenueBook is the only software-driven marketplace designed to market your space, grow your event revenue, and optimize your operational efficiency. Our online marketplace helps match event planners to the right space for their occasion, based on real-time availability and transparent pricing. To learn more about VenueBook, please visit https://venuebook.com/.

About EEG

EEG is a global leader in the event management industry. Since 1995, our seasoned team of event pros has delivered exciting, inspiring events that shape today's burgeoning and established brands. Our account teams provide service in the areas of event strategy, full-service operations, creative/brand activations, production, and more. Learn more at www.eeginc.com.

