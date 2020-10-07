EEI Corporation: Digital transformation in construction | Business Chief APAC

NORWICH, England, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group (BMG), announced today the release of Business Chief APAC October 2020 edition.

October's cover features Lauro Matias, CIO of EEI Corporation. Matias discusses the technologies involved in its digital transformation, as well as its response to COVID-19. "For me, digital business strategy is about the extension of a company's physical reality and capabilities using digital technology," comments Matias.

In addition to Matias, we speak to Alan Chiew, Executive Director and Head of Technology, Digital Channels at Standard Chartered Bank; James Haslam, CFO at ELMO Cloud HR & Payroll; and Andrew Duncan, Partner and UK Head at Infosys Consulting.

"As the pandemic continues to disrupt operations and objectives, the skills required to maintain business continuity are likely to remain in flux. Consequently, we will need to equip our employees with an all-purpose skill set – one that will be useful no matter how their specific role evolves in the aftermath of the pandemic," comments Duncan.

Elsewhere within our October edition of Business Chief APAC our Top 10 looks at the top innovation labs in the APAC region, ranked on their founding year.

Other features within this month's edition include insights, thoughts and developments from TCS, PZ Cussons, DOCOMO PACIFIC, Transgrid and more!

READ BUSINESS CHIEF APAC MAGAZINE HERE

