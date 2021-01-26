EEI Creative Arts, School of Film & Entertainment Announces the Next-Generation of Visual Storytellers Conference (NGVSC) 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EEI Creative Arts (ECA), School of Film & Entertainment, a unique and fully accredited private middle and high school program, today announced that they will host a virtual conference on the weekend of March 6-7, 2021. The Next-Generation of Visual Storytellers Conference (NGVSC) will be an all-digital experience, open to middle and high school students interested in pursuing higher education programs in film and entertainment.

Through a series of panel discussions and Q&A sessions with top Hollywood filmmakers, producers, and writers, participants will gain an intimate knowledge of the craft of visual storytelling and learn what it takes to succeed in this dynamic industry. Panels will also include veteran film school professors and admissions professionals who will provide their perspectives on building a portfolio and navigating the film school admissions process. Attendees of this conference will also have a chance to participate in a virtual screenwriting and pitching workshop.

"At a time where so much is limited by the current public health crisis, this event will serve as a virtual space for aspiring filmmakers, screenwriters, and producers to connect with one another, learn from established Hollywood professionals, and get inspired as they embark on their creative journey," said Sandy Climan, President of Entertainment Media Ventures and Co-Founder of ECA School of Film & Entertainment.

This inaugural event will mark the official launch of ECA's School of Film and Entertainment, Los Angeles' newest fully accredited, private middle school and high school program, created for the next generation of filmmakers and visual creators. ECA's School of Film and Entertainment will offer a curriculum that specializes in the creative disciplines of Screenwriting, Directing, Production, Cinematography, and Post-production and is set to launch in the Fall of 2021.

Located in Los Angeles, at the heart of the entertainment industry, the school's cutting-edge curriculum aims to connect the visual storytellers of tomorrow with working Hollywood professionals in a rigorous, real-world learning environment - all while allowing students to maintain the high caliber academics required for top university admissions.

About EEI Creative Arts

EEI Creative Arts (ECA) is a fully accredited private educational institution offering a next-generation academic program for middle school and high school students. ECA is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to excel academically as they discover and pursue paths in film & entertainment and music. Established in 2012, ECA began as a joint venture between Elite Education Group, one of the world's leading college preparatory institutions, and world-renowned music industry producers and executives. In 2020, ECA launched its School of Film and Entertainment in partnership with Entertainment Media Ventures, a Hollywood-based firm founded by industry veteran, Sandy Climan. To learn more about EEI Creative Arts, visit www.eeicreativearts.com .

