EEI President & CEO Dan Brouillette Announces Departure

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Electric Institute's (EEI's) Dan Brouillette announced today that he is stepping down as President & Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement from Mr. Brouillette, he said: "For most of my career in the private sector, with Congress, and in the Executive Branch, I have worked to make America energy independent. And during my tenure as both Deputy Secretary and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, the United States became a net energy exporter for the first time in three generations. We reawakened our nuclear enrichment capabilities, producing innovative and safe fuels that are poised to power the next wave of small modular nuclear reactors. Our nation also spearheaded the development of two of the world's fastest supercomputers, paving the way for today's rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. During a period of global upheaval, we stabilized oil markets, showcasing our energy resilience and capability amid the challenges of a pandemic."

"But today, our world stands at a critical juncture. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Iran's assault on Israel, and China's increasing assertiveness across the Indo-Pacific and the global south underscore the complex energy and security challenges we now face. Within the U.S., shifting regulatory, legislative, and judicial landscapes are challenging the creativity that has defined American energy leadership and prosperity."

"This profound shift compels me to broaden my focus to the overarching issues facing our global energy landscape. With a deep sense of purpose, I have decided to leave my position as President & CEO of Edison Electric Institute later this year so that I can spend my time engaging directly with world business and policy leaders on these existential challenges, and hopefully prevent this age of innovation from becoming an age of limitation. I will also continue my work with the KBH Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business and the Tulane Energy Institute at the Freeman School of Business in New Orleans to affirm America's role as a dependable provider of abundant, affordable, and clean energy, positioning us as a cornerstone of global stability and progress."

"The EEI Board of Directors has asked that I continue to serve as Senior Advisor to the Board through the end of 2025. I want to express my deepest gratitude to America's electric utilities for their unwavering commitment to our nation's energy security. Their dedication to innovation and resilience has powered not only our homes and businesses but our future. I am confident that together, our contributions will continue to lead us toward a brighter, more secure energy future for generations to come."

EEI Board Chair Maria Pope added, "Dan Brouillette's experience and industry insights have been an asset to EEI and its member companies. Dan has worked to address the challenges facing U.S. electric companies. We thank Dan for his service at EEI and look forward to his continued contributions to the future of American energy."

"There are few in Washington who have the knowledge and experience to shape public policy as effectively as Dan has throughout his career," said EEI Vice Chair Calvin Butler. "It has been great to work with him at EEI and I look forward to his continued leadership in our industry."

David Campbell, EEI Vice Chair, continued, "Dan's decades of public service and private sector experience have provided him with a unique understanding of our industry. All of EEI's member companies have benefited from his partnership and will continue to do so."

EEI will be led by interim President & CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn while the Board of Directors conducts a comprehensive national search for a permanent replacement.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for nearly 250 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 70 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

