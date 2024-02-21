EEi Ushers in New Era, Executive Enterprise Institute Conference Returns To New York in June 2024

TaxBit will produce the long-standing Information Reporting Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Enterprise Institute (EEi) is delighted to announce the return of its International Tax and Information Reporting Conference on June 5-7, 2024 in New York City presented in partnership with TaxBit .

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in the EEi journey, building upon the legacy of this prominent event established under the guidance of co-chairs Chip Collins and Cyrus Daftary. Our vision for the future of this conference is, first and foremost, to maintain the unique information reporting and withholding community aspect. We aim to achieve this while focusing on education by broadening topics, networking with experts, and engaging in deeper operational discussions to empower our community of tax professionals across both coasts. TaxBit is committed to enriching the conference experience and ensuring it remains the benchmark for industry excellence." Erin Fennimore, VP of Tax and Information Reporting, TaxBit.



In response to overwhelming demand, the conference will expand its footprint by introducing a bi-coastal component that complements the traditional East Coast roots, featuring a year-round educational platform providing CPE accreditation and community engagement.



"TaxBit's innovative approach to tax and information reporting presents the next phase for our conference. The partnership with TaxBit is more than an expansion—it's a transformation that will infuse the conference with new perspectives and opportunities for knowledge exchange, networking, and professional growth across tax and information reporting." Cyrus Daftary, EEi Chairman

The upcoming conference will be hosted at The Virgin Hotel NoMad in New York City, NY on June 5-7. Attendees and sponsors can look forward to a three-day event, starting with Wednesday's highly anticipated Tax Boot Camps, covering various education and regulatory updates. On Thursday and Friday, attendees can expect to hear from preeminent thought leaders from industry-leading companies, regulatory bodies, and infrastructure providers. For more information, please visit eeiconference.com .

