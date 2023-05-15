EEIQ's Davis College Signs MOU with Suzhou Polytechnic Institute of Agriculture

International Collaborations a Key Strategy for EEIQ Corporate Growth

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with Suzhou Polytechnic Institute of Agriculture ("SPIA"), based in Suzhou, China. The term of the MOU is for a period of five years and can be renewed thereafter.

Diane Brunner, President of Davis College, commented, "We are very enthused to be collaborating with Suzhou Polytechnic Institute of Agriculture to expand education opportunities for our students. In addition to Davis College offering practical career-oriented programming, we believe that international collaborations offer an enriched educational experience for our students and better prepares them for employment in the global marketplace."

EEIQ Continues to Build Collaborative International Programs Tweet this

The purpose of the MOU between the Davis College and SPIA is to pursue collaborations on research and academic exchange programs. It is anticipated that a Cooperative Education Project program will be developed where dual degrees will be issued by the two parties. Additional programs would include the exchange of students, staff and faculty. The MOU is non-binding and any future cooperation is subject to the availability of funds and approval of definitive agreements by the parties.

With today's announcement, Davis College is continuing its mission of internationalization through its cross-border academic collaborations with international colleges and universities to offer its students a global learning experience and to internationalize its student base. A vital component of EpicQuest Education's growth plan is to have its operated colleges, Davis College and EduGlobal College, become increasingly connected to international programs in order to offer enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve university degrees. The Company's strategic growth plan is to achieve international expansion and to establish EEIQ as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

About Suzhou Polytechnic Institute of Agriculture

Suzhou Polytechnic Institute of Agriculture ("SPIA") is a public vocational college located in Suzhou, China. SPIA is the forerunner of vocational education in horticulture and gardening in modern China. In 2017, SPIA was approved to be listed as one of the High-Level Vocational Colleges in Jiangsu Province. SPIA consists of its main campus, Xiangcheng campus and Dongshan campus.

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://www.daviscollege.edu/ .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its international strategy as described. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

[email protected]

SOURCE EpicQuest Education Group International Limited