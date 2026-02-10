Eerly AI Accelerates Enterprise Productivity With Strategic Acquisition of RehvUp Technologies

Eerly AI , an enterprise AI platform, announced the acquisition of RehvUp Technologies Inc., an innovator in employee productivity and engagement intelligence. This acquisition marks a strategic step in Eerly AI's journey to help businesses actually see results from their AI investments.

AVENEL, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, AI is everywhere in enterprise operations, and leaders want more than experiments. They want proof that AI can boost productivity, performance, and real business outcomes. The combination of Eerly AI and RehvUp directly addresses this challenge by unifying enterprise data, workflows, and employee context into a single intelligent platform that moves seamlessly from insight to action.

Powered by Eerly AI Studio, built on five integrated power centers — AI Consultant, AI Workspace, AI Agents, AI Insights, and AI Engagement. The combined platform goes beyond information access. Eerly AI steps in to make sure organizations get more than promises. It steers employees toward the actions that matter and provides leaders with a real-time view of how AI accelerates execution, enhances engagement, and sharpens operational performance.

"This acquisition accelerates our mission to help enterprises turn AI potential into everyday results," said Nilesh Shah , Group CEO. "By integrating RehvUp's productivity and engagement intelligence into Eerly AI Studio, we are enabling organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and convert AI investments into tangible, repeatable value."

RehvUp Technologies brings deep expertise in connecting employee engagement signals with real productivity outcomes. Its platform enables organizations to understand how employees interact with work, where friction exists, and how time saved through automation can be redirected toward higher-value initiatives.

"RehvUp was built to connect human engagement to real productivity outcomes," said John Cardella , Co-Founder and CEO of RehvUp Technologies. "Now, with Eerly AI coming together, we're ready to scale up and help organizations everywhere turn saved time into real progress."

With this acquisition, Eerly AI strengthens its position as an execution-focused enterprise AI platform, one that closes the gap between knowing, deciding, and doing.

