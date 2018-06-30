EES Announces Return to Profitability in Second Quarter 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"Our return to profitability is an important milestone and a direct reflection of our dedicated employees putting their core values to work," stated Leon Joyce, CEO. "This achievement will serve to further reinvigorate our efforts to improve all facets of the company. We will continue to focus on increasing EBITDA going forward," added Joyce.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Sales revenues continued to strengthen with an increase of $1,106,600 (122%) from $906,900 in the Second Quarter 2017 to $2,013,500 for the Second Quarter 2018. Gross profit grew $348,200 (50%) from $699,600 in the Second Quarter 2107 to $1,047,800 in the Second Quarter 2018.

(122%) from in the Second Quarter 2017 to for the Second Quarter 2018. Gross profit grew (50%) from in the Second Quarter 2107 to in the Second Quarter 2018. Operating expenses were reduced $143,700 (13%) from $1,121,500 in the Second Quarter 2017 to $976,800 in the Second Quarter 2018.

EBITDA for the Second Quarter 2018 was $167,800 compared to $(403,400) for the Second Quarter 2017. This increase was more than triple over the previous quarter EBITDA of $53,800 .

compared to for the Second Quarter 2017. This increase was more than triple over the previous quarter EBITDA of . Net income for the Second Quarter 2018 was $96,800 versus a net loss of $(413,600) in the Second Quarter 2017.

Capital Resources and Outlook

EES's primary source of capital has been cash flow from operations. It has limited borrowings in recent years and has not sold shares to generate capital. Cash from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $2,908,300, which reflects a net decrease of $743,100 from December 31, 2017. Much of the net decrease came from a $820,300 increase in accounts receivable and a $422,000 increase in inventories, which were partially offset by a $143,700 increase in accounts payable. These changes generally reflect the increased activity from higher product sales. With working capital of $5,456,300 at June 30, 2018, EES has sufficient capacity to meet its cash needs and will continue to focus on increasing EBITDA.

EES has a strong balance sheet with $2,908,300 of cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $5,456,300 at June 30, 2018. Its Second Quarter 2018 revenues showed a strong increase over Second Quarter 2017. EES believes its revenues will continue to increase and that it can contain its costs and expenses. With stronger revenues, it expects that 2018 will be a profitable year. EES expects that chemical sales will continue to grow with the newly separated product lines, improved customer service and strong oil and gas industry activity. It has also experienced growth in its Enduro-Bond coating product line, which is aided by pump barrel sales through the Vortex joint venture. In the next quarter, EES should be manufacturing OMRI-certified organic fertilizer through its enzyme farm and ranch segment. EES also anticipates results from a university study of its livestock probiotic feed supplement, which it expects will foster sales in that product segment. The success of these products should diversify its revenue stream.

About EES

Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (EES), based in Oklahoma City, participates in the oilfield chemical, anti-corrosive coatings and biotech industries. EES was established in 1991 and management has over 50 years of experience blending, manufacturing and packaging custom liquids and solid chemicals for the oil, gas and agricultural industries. Additionally, EES has expanded to develop innovative products and applications for enzyme system technologies, livestock feed supplements, specialized anti-corrosive coatings and solar well treatment systems.

Company website www.eesokc.com

Contact:



Scott Shaw 800-635-7716



info@eesokc.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Energy & Environmental Services actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Energy & Environmental Services expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Energy and Environmental Services, Inc.

Related Links

https://eesokc.com

