EES EUROPE AND INTERBATTERY COOPERATE: SOUTH KOREA TO PRESENT IN MUNICH

MUNICH and PFORZHEIM, Germany, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ees Europe, the largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems in Europe, and InterBattery, South Korea's leading battery trade fair, have agreed to cooperate. For the first time, the South Korean battery industry will present itself with an "InterBattery Showcase" and a conference for battery cell manufacturers and automotive companies at ees Europe 2023 from June 14 – 16 in Munich.

Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM) have recently signed the cooperation agreement. The companies are the organizers of Europe's largest energy industry platform, The smarter E Europe, with its four parallel exhibitions: ees Europe, Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe. For the first time, ees Europe 2023 is cooperating with the Korea Battery Industry Association (KBIA), South Korea's largest exhibition and convention organizer Coex, and the state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). As part of the "InterBattery Showcase", companies from the South Korean battery industry will present themselves in a special exhibition area at ees Europe at Messe München. Within the Showcase, InterBattery will also organize its own conference, The Battery Day Europe, from June 14-15, which will discuss the latest technologies, insights and forecasts of the global battery industry and analyze market policies between Europe and Korea. The Battery Day Europe will perfectly complement the ees Europe Conference (June 13–14).

Contacts with South Korean equipment manufacturers and suppliers

The ees Europe, whose focus is on battery and energy storage systems, is strengthening its offering in the battery up-stream sector through this cooperation. With InterBattery, which takes place in conjunction with ees Europe, the organizers are creating Europe's largest industry event covering the entire spectrum of the battery market. "The 'Interbattery Showcase' adds value for our exhibitors and trade visitors from the battery industry ", says Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH. "At Europe's largest energy industry platform, The smarter E Europe, exhibitors and trade visitors can make important contacts with South Korean equipment suppliers and battery industry suppliers," Elsässer adds. "The Interbattery Showcase and The Battery Day Europe are especially targeted at battery industry professionals, including cell manufacturers, engineers, product developers, policy makers, as well as professionals from related industries, such as automotive, EV and energy," adds Dong Ki Lee, CEO of Coex.

International interest in the European battery market is strong, as production for electric vehicles and stationary storage is booming. According to Battery Atlas, production for electric vehicles and stationary storage grew by 30 percent from July to October 2022 alone. The Volkswagen Group and its battery subsidiary PowerCo, among others, have announced plans to start production. Large capacities in Europe are also planned by LG Energy Solution (115 gigawatt hours (GWh)), Samsung SDI (40 GWh) and SK Innovation (77 GWh) from South Korea, ProLogium (120 gigawatt hours) from Taiwan, CATL (100 GWh) from China, and many other players. According to Battery Atlas, Germany is the top location in Europe - for planned battery cell production, for module and pack assembly, as well as for equipment suppliers.

Access to the German and European market

"With our commitment in Munich, we offer a new platform in the German and European battery market for our customers," says Soon Nam Jung, Vice-Chairman at KBIA. Leading battery cell manufacturers such as Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution and SK On, as well as other global battery companies, are expected to present new technologies and products at the "InterBattery Showcase" at ees Europe 2023. "Many South Korean companies have become key players in the international battery industry and have started to expand their business into Europe," says Jeoung Yeol Yu, CEO at KOTRA. "We are pleased that they can join us to learn first-hand about the European battery market and connect with buyers and professionals in the German and European markets. To provide targeted support in this regard, we offer a business matching program for exhibitors and visitors at the InterBattery Showcase."

Promising partnership

Daniel Strowitzki, Managing Director of FWTM, considers the presence of the South Korean battery industry in the "InterBattery Showcase" in Hall C3 as well as the conference at ees Europe 2023 in Munich as a real win-win situation: "The two trade fairs complement each otherperfectly in their focus. We look forward to future cooperation."

ees Europe and the parallel exhibitions Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will all take place from June 14–16, 2023, as part of The smarter E Europe at Messe München.

