EESTech Announces Progress on Samancor "Zero Waste" FeCr Slag Recycling Project

EkoInfo, the highly credentialled environmental engineering firm appointed by EESTech to undertake the necessary Environmental Impact Assessment submissions, has recently made formal public disclosure of EESTech's Ferrochrome (FeCr) Slag Reclamation Project to be located at Samancor Chrome's Ferrometals facility at Emalahleni, 108km east of Pretoria, South Africa.

As required by South Africa's environmental waste management regulatory guidelines, EESTech has released through both newspaper and local mailings details of its proposed commissioning of a FeCr slag recycling facility capable of processing approximately 650,000 tons of FeCr slag per annum.

A "Background Information Document (BID)" which overviews the project has been made available to the public and features the environmental benefits of the project, notably the capability of EESTech to deliver an industry first, "zero waste" outcome FeCr slag reclamation project.

