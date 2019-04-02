EESTech, Inc. Announces Samancor Ferrochrome Reclamation Agreement

NEW CASTLE, Del., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EESTech (otc-pink:EESH) signs a 10-year Ferrochrome Slag Reclamation Agreement with Samancor Chrome Limited.

EESTech specializes in the reclamation and remediation of mine site waste and process slag with a patent pending process that delivers highly cost-effective waste management solutions previously thought unachievable.

EESTech's services will have a significant positive impact on the world's mining and resource industries by increasing productivity, reducing energy demands, delivering significant economic benefits and environmental sustainability.

Samancor Chrome, South Africa, has awarded EESTech an exclusive ten-year agreement, with a five year extension option, granting reclamation rights to the Ferrochrome (FeCr) process slag located at Samancor Chrome's Ferrometals process facility in Emalahleni, South Africa. This facility currently stockpiles in excess of 10 million tons of FeCr slag with new horizons being continuously added.

Samancor Chrome produces more than 1.7 million tons of Ferrochrome per annum across five smelting facilities, positioning Samancor as the second largest FeCr producer in the world.

EESTech's CEO, Mr. Murray Bailey, welcomes the Agreement with Samancor Chrome and said, "EESTech's unique ability to process up to 900,000 tons of FeCr slag per annum to recover all residual chrome units will establish new industry standards for mine site waste and process slag management."

Under the terms of Agreement, Samancor Chrome will purchase all Ferrochrome metal recovered by EESTech that meets agreed specifications.

All EESTech post-process tailings are transformed into environmentally stable, inert, sand-products suitable for a wide variety of commercial applications.

All sand products are owned by EESTech, to be marketed as ThermaSandTM, a high-grade foundry sand suitable for export to the worlds metal-casting industry.

EESTech transforms 100% of waste into value-added products to deliver zero-waste outcomes.

● Industry benefits ● Government compliance is realised ● Environmental sustainability is achieved

EESTech delivers for Industry, Government and Environment.

About EESTech:

EESTech Inc, promotes Economically Environmentally Sustainable Technologies to the world mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, symbol EESH. www.eestechinc.com

Released for EESTech, Inc by Elocal Limited.

Address all media enquiries to: Mykeljon Winckel

eestech-media@elocal.co.nz at +64275977272

Forward Looking Statement:

This media release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. The statements can be identified by phrases such as EESTech, Inc. or its management 'believes' 'forecasts', 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Similarly, such statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, the availability of funding for future operating requirements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to secure contracts for the installation of our products and our ability to develop and operate such projects successfully. We urge you to carefully consider these factors and the information detailing other factors (which may cause actual results to differ materially) included in EESTech, Inc.'s press releases and other historical SEC filings. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and neither the Company nor its management assumes any obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE EESTech Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eestechinc.com

