EESTech Submits Final Environmental Impact Assessment

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2021, EESTech (OTC: EESH) filed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submission for its ferrochrome (FeCr) slag reclamation project being undertaken for Samancor Chrome of South Africa, the world's largest integrated FeCr metals producer.

After more than twelve months of Covid-19 delays, EESTech is able to confirm that EkoInfo, a South African environmental engineering firm and several specialist consultants, contracted by EESTech, have progressed the EIA with all reporting documents now being filed with Government authorities for final project consideration.

The EIA filing marks a significant milestone.

Subject to approval, EESTech will initiate the Samancor project rollout, with financing, engineering, procurement and construction being the next stage of the project.

EESTech will process over 700,000 tons of ferrochrome (FeCr) slag per year, recovering up to 99% of FeCr units as a concentrate to be smelted in EESTech's patent pending Inductosmelt Induction Furnace to produce FeCr metal. Under the terms of agreement any metal produced will be sold to Samancor, with all post process tailings being 100% owned and marketed by EESTech as ThermaSand.

ThermaSand is an inert sand with a unique composition that when upgraded by an EESTech proprietary process into technical grade sand will be sold for application in the foundry, metals casting and geopolymer markets.

