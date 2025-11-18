EETech Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Datasheets.com

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EETech Group, a leading provider of digital platforms for the global electronics engineering community, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Datasheets.com, an online resource for electronic component datasheets and technical documentation.

Acquired from SiliconExpert Technologies, Inc., a global authority in electronic component data and supply chain intelligence, Datasheets.com joins EETech's growing ecosystem of engineering-focused platforms. The move represents a strategic step forward in EETech's commitment to streamlining the design process for engineers, procurement specialists, and technical decision-makers.

"Datasheets.com has been an indispensable tool for engineers searching for component information quickly and efficiently," said Robbie Ward, Chief Strategy Officer at EETech Group. "We see tremendous opportunity to enhance its capabilities and deepen its integration within the broader EETech ecosystem. Our goal is to create a seamless and powerful experience for engineers from part research to design implementation."

Datasheets.com is a site known for serving a database of millions of component datasheets sourced from thousands of manufacturers. EETech plans to expand and modernize the platform, improving its search functionality, with EETech's parametric search technology, and enabling part comparisons.

This acquisition complements EETech's existing properties, including All About Circuits, EE Power, and Control.com, which together reach millions of engineering professionals worldwide. The integration of Datasheets.com will further strengthen EETech's position as a leader in providing high-utility digital tools and content for the electronics industry.

About EETech Group

EETech Group builds digital media, SaaS, and supply chain solutions for the electronics design and supply chain markets. With a mission to empower engineers and support their work from concept to production, EETech operates a suite of globally recognized platforms that deliver technical content, community engagement, and design-enablement tools.

SOURCE EETech Media