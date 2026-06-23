EF Adventures Names Backcountry as Preferred Outdoor Gear Partner, Launches Co-Branded Tour Collection for Active Explorers

Partnership to launch co-created adventure tours, expert-curated gear recommendations, exclusive traveler and retail benefits, and a launch sweepstakes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to adventure smarter, travel further, and gear up with confidence?

EF Adventures and Backcountry announced a strategic partnership pairing active travel and premium outdoor gear. Post this Backcountry is the leading online retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel.

EF Adventures and Backcountry today announced a landmark strategic partnership pairing the premium guided tour operator for active travelers with the leading online retailer of premium outdoor gear. The collaboration names Backcountry as EF Adventures' preferred outdoor gear partner, giving travelers access to Gearhead-curated gear lists, exclusive gear and apparel benefits, and Backcountry Summit Club Plus membership, while Backcountry customers gain exclusive deals and upgrades on world-class hiking, biking, and multi-adventure tours through EF Adventures.

Click here to learn more: efadventures.com/backcountry.

At the center of the partnership are plans to curate and launch "The Backcountry Tour Collection, powered by EF Adventures" — a series of exclusive departures created specifically for outdoor enthusiasts. The co-created tours will combine EF Adventures' signature blend of active exploration and cultural immersion with Backcountry's expertise in outdoor gear and lifestyle. Select departures will feature appearances from Backcountry athletes and team members.

To help travelers prepare, Backcountry will provide curated gear lists tailored to EF Adventures itineraries, featuring expert recommendations from Backcountry's Gearhead team and exclusive deals on qualifying purchases. Examples of curated tour-to-gear recommendations, available in both men's and women's styles, include:

EF Adventures travelers can also gain access to Backcountry Summit Club Plus, the company's loyalty and membership program, while Backcountry customers will be able to unlock exclusive savings on select EF Adventures tours.

EF Adventures offers 40+ guided itineraries across 25 countries and 5 continents, combining active experiences such as hiking, biking, kayaking, yoga, and ziplining with meaningful cultural immersion and local learning opportunities. Designed for travelers who want to experience destinations beyond the typical tourist path, each tour blends adventure with authentic connections to local communities, traditions, and landscapes. Tours can be reserved with a $150 deposit, with interest-free monthly payment plans on both efadventures.com and backcountry.com.

"At EF Adventures, we design tours for active travelers who truly want to experience and learn about the world, visiting off-the-beaten path destinations with expert local guides," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO of EF World Journeys USA. "Teaming up with Backcountry means our travelers will have access to the best gear, backed by expert knowledge, before they ever pack their bags. Together, we're making it easier than ever to show up to your next adventure fully prepared and completely inspired."

"Backcountry Gearheads live for helping people find exactly what they need to do more of what they love outdoors," said Kevin Lenau, President of Backcountry. "Partnering with EF Adventures is central to what we're building with Summit Club Plus: not a loyalty program, but a true outdoor ecosystem where our members get access to the best gear, the best expertise, and now the best adventures in the world."

Win the Ultimate Active Adventure!

To celebrate the launch, EF Adventures is hosting a sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will receive the ultimate active adventure: an EF Adventures tour for two valued at up to $20,000, a $2,000 Backcountry gift card to arrive fully equipped, a Backcountry Summit Club Plus membership, and a personal Gearhead to help plan and prepare for every step of the journey. Enter at efadventures.com from June 23–30, 2026. Sweepstakes terms and conditions apply.

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is a culturally immersive and premium adventure travel company offering 40+ guided tours across 25 countries and 5 continents.

Launched in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, EF Adventures builds on more than 60 years of EF's global expertise in educational and cultural immersion. Each small-group tour blends active exploration with authentic learning, inviting travelers to engage with local traditions, communities, and ecosystems through guided experiences like hiking, biking, and multi-adventure activities such as kayaking, yoga, ziplining, and more. Tours also include premium boutique accommodations, curated healthy meals, memory-making excursions, and tour extension opportunities. Designed for varied fitness levels and age groups, the EF Adventures experience combines adventure-based activity with hands-on cultural discovery that transforms how people see the world.

EF Adventures invites publishers and creators to become part of its growing affiliate network. Earn competitive commissions on confirmed bookings by referring travelers to efadventures.com. Learn more and apply here.

About Backcountry

Backcountry is the leading online retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel, dedicated to connecting people with the outdoors. With a team of expert Gearheads and one of the broadest assortments of top outdoor brands in the industry, Backcountry equips adventurers of every level for every pursuit. The company's Summit Club program offers members exclusive benefits, early access, and personalized service. For more information, visit backcountry.com.

SOURCE EF Adventures