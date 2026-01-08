EF Adventures Expands Exclusive Cycling Tour Offerings during the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for 2026

In continued partnership with Cannondale, eight new bike and e-bike tours offer cycling enthusiasts VIP access to the world's greatest races

EF Adventures, the guided tour operator for the active traveler, today announced a major expansion of its Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift cycling collection of guided, experiential tours. The collection includes eight distinct itineraries for 2026 that provide unprecedented VIP access to cycling's most prestigious events and provides experiences for every level of cyclist, from leisurely rides through Provence's vineyard roads to challenging alpine ascents up legendary climbs like Mt. Ventoux and Alpe d'Huez.

Demand has been strong, with two of the eight tours (Tour de France VIP Access 2026: The French Alps Classic and The French Alps Challenge) already sold out, reflecting the exclusivity and appeal of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Through its official partnership with sister brand EF Pro Cycling, travelers gain insider access typically reserved only for team staff and sponsors, including the opportunity to ride official race routes hours before the peloton, cross finish lines, take podium photos, and celebrate alongside professional riders at exclusive post-race parties.

The company's ongoing partnership with Cannondale ensures travelers continue to have the opportunity to ride on world-class equipment. All tours include the choice of two exceptional Cannondale bikes at no additional cost: the Synapse Carbon 2LE performance road bike or the Tesoro Neo X2 StepThru e-touring bike. Travelers can also upgrade to premium options for additional fees, subject to availability, including the Synapse Neo e-road bike and the Supersix EVO Hi-MOD road racing bike - the same model ridden by EF Pro Cycling team members in the 2025 racing season.

"We've designed these tours so that whether you're chasing the thrill of climbing legendary alpine peaks or enjoying the slower rhythm of medieval villages and lakeside rides, you get to be part of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift experience," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO, EF World Journeys USA. "And through our ongoing partnership with EF Pro Cycling and Cannondale, you're not just watching from the grandstands – you could be riding the same equipment as the pros, on the same routes they ride, and celebrating alongside them."

Inclusive pricing for tours covers lodging, equipment maintenance and usage (including bikes and helmets), luggage transfers to lodging, healthy meals designed to fuel active days, VIP party access and most importantly, knowledgeable Tour Directors and local guides who will teach travelers about all that is wonderful about the communities they'll visit in France, Spain, and Switzerland.

EF Adventures can also book tour extensions in Barcelona, Paris, Nice, and Chamonix, as well as flights from any U.S. airport.

Travelers can hold spaces on tour with a low $150 USD down payment and easily make monthly payments to EF Adventures with interest free plans.

For travelers unable to join in 2026, EF Adventures is accepting $1,000 risk-free deposits for 2027 tours, with full details to be announced when itineraries are released. Click here for more information.

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is an education-based adventure travel company offering 40+ guided tours across 25 countries and 5 continents. Launched in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, EF Adventures builds on more than 30 years of EF's global expertise in educational and cultural immersion.

Each small-group tour blends active exploration with authentic learning, inviting travelers to engage with local traditions, communities, and ecosystems through guided experiences like hiking, biking, and multi-adventure activities such as kayaking, yoga, ziplining, and more. Designed for varied fitness levels and age groups, the EF Adventures experience combines adventure-based activity with hands-on cultural discovery that transforms how people see the world.

EF Adventures invites publishers and creators to become part of its growing affiliate network. Earn competitive commissions on confirmed bookings by referring travelers to efadventures.com. Learn more and apply here.

About EF Pro Cycling

At EF Pro Cycling, we believe the world is better when people push boundaries together. Our men's WorldTeam squad, EF Education-EasyPost; our women's WorldTeam squad, EF Education-Oatly; and our development squad, EF Education-Aevolo; compete in the biggest events around the world both on and off-road. From the Tours de France to Unbound Gravel, we race, explore, and push the boundaries of what pro cycling can be. Since our founding in 2003, we have championed ethical competition and sought to disrupt the status quo. Our mission is to become the world's most-loved team.

About Cannondale

Cannondale is a global leader in high performance bicycles and accessories with a strong heritage in revolutionary design, quality engineering and a responsible approach to creating long-lasting products. For more information, visit www.cannondale.com.

