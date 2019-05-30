EF Educational Tours brings thousands of American students to 75th Anniversary of D-Day landings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Educational Tours, the leading educational travel partner for teachers and students across America, today announced it will bring thousands of students and educators from across North America to Normandy, France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II.

To help pass the baton of D-Day remembrance to a new generation, EF Educational Tours created exclusive D-Day tours and programming filled with interactive educational experiences, authentic historical connections, and meaningful activities during the first week in June.

The company partnered with Association Veterans Back to Normandy, the WWII Foundation and the Utah Beach Museum to help bring these authentic experiences to life.

For D-Day 75, educators, students, and staff members will:

Experience the history of World War II across Europe through educational travel itineraries leading them through France , Germany , Italy , England , the Netherlands , and Belgium .

through educational travel itineraries leading them through , , , , , and . Participate in the official 75 th anniversary ceremony with world leaders at the Normandy American Cemetery in Coleville-Sur-Mer on June 6 , and in exclusive activities at Utah Beach and the Utah Beach Museum on June 7 , while interacting with Veterans, locals, historians, and current service members.

anniversary ceremony with world leaders at the Normandy American Cemetery in Coleville-Sur-Mer on , and in exclusive activities at Utah Beach and the Utah Beach Museum on , while interacting with Veterans, locals, historians, and current service members. Build a legacy art installation at the Utah Beach Museum which will remain in Normandy as a symbol of commitment to commemorate the past and never forget history.

Interact with Augmented Reality programming at Utah Beach to observe what it was like 75 years ago to land on D-Day as an Allied soldier, through firsthand accounts of a D-Day Veteran.

Have access to bespoke educational content prior to departure through EF Educational Tours' exclusive partnership with the World War II Foundation.

Interact with primary sources and artifacts at Utah Beach .

About EF Educational Tours

EF Educational Tours is the international educational travel division of EF Education First, a family-owned global education company. Through language, academic, cultural exchange, and travel programs, EF hopes to play a small part in making the world a better place by uniting people across borders. With a mission of opening the world through education, EF was founded in 1965 in Lund, Sweden.

