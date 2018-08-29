EF Overwatch and Simplilearn Launch Online Corporate Skills Apprenticeship Program To Train High Performance Veterans For Successful Transitions

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, one of the world's leading certification providers, has partnered with EF Overwatch, the Premier Special Operations Forces and Combat Aviation Talent Acquisition Firm, to create an online transition certification series to prepare transitioning military service members, veterans, and military spouses with a pathway to successful and fulfilling careers. The Corporate Skills Apprenticeship Program is designed to provide veterans with a framework of business knowledge, laying a foundation for individual strength and viability in the job market.

The Corporate Skills Apprenticeship Program has been in development for the past 12 months leading up to this announcement. Simplilearn and EF Overwatch conducted extensive research and market analysis to identify the critical skills required for today's veterans to accelerate their careers in the private sector. The result of the research and analysis is a curated list of seven Simplilearn modules bundled at a substantial discount for our nation's heroes. This highly engaging and interactive program allows our military service members and veterans the flexibility to capture the skills necessary to become familiar with the business environment, primarily on business process and management training areas. Kashyap Dalal, Simplilearn Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, emphasizes that "the goal was to immerse the participant in the functions of business; marketing and sales, project management, process improvement and business analysis. The course alignment to industry standard will give the participant exposure to standard business framework within which to understand, articulate and leverage their existing leadership and skill base from military service."

Logan Halliwell, Simplilearn Academic and Government Partnerships Manager, and Mike Sarraille, EF Overwatch CEO, former Recon Marine teammates in the late 90s, reconnected to lead the development of the Corporate Skills Apprenticeship Program to assist veterans in preparation for successful transitions in a digital age. "Both Logan and I understand the obstacles veterans face during their transition out of the military, but we also have an appreciation for what veterans bring to American companies. These men and women possess real world experience in leadership, teamwork, and problem solving to the task of building American businesses and growing our economy. An Overwatch-Simplilearn partnership now provides an efficient and effective means for veterans to acquire critical business skillsets they currently lack, enabling them to inject themselves into American companies and produce immediate impacts," says Mike Sarraille, CEO of EF Overwatch and founder of the Vetted Foundation.

The Corporate Skills Apprenticeship Program is offered through the EF Overwatch website - https://www.efoverwatch.com/corporate-skills-apprenticeship-program/. The course is open to all active-duty military service members, veterans, and military spouses looking for a skills upgrade. The self-paced program is an optimal platform for today's service members to prepare for the job search or veterans currently employed in our economy and looking to accelerate their careers.

ABOUT EF OVERWATCH:



EF Overwatch LLC is the premier Special Operations Forces and Combat Aviation Talent Acquisition Firm. Overwatch, rooted in the principles of 'Extreme Ownership,' a best-selling business leadership book, written by two of the Overwatch Managing Partners, Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, recruits and sources exceptional military leaders with a mindset of Extreme Ownership. For more information, visit https://www.efoverwatch.com.

ABOUT SIMPLILEARN:



Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Simplilearn is recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company for 2017. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com/.

