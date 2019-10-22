EF Ultimate Break Releases Lowest Prices of the Year for Black Friday; Huge Travel Savings for Anyone 18-29 to Dream Destinations in 2020

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break (EFUB), a leader in immersive and social, travel experiences for anyone 18-29, just announced its biggest Black Friday travel deals ever, and the savings are huge!

The sale will include Doorbuster Deals of up to $1,500 or 20% off select destinations known to top young people's bucket lists—like the Greek Islands, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Thailand, Japan, Costa Rica and more. Ultimate Break will also launch new or updated itineraries during the Black Friday promotion to exciting locales like India, Bali, Turkey, and Iceland.

Starting November 15th Ultimate Break will slash travel prices up to $1,500 or 20%; Huge Black Friday savings for anyone 18-29 to dream destinations in 2020.

The entire Ultimate Break experience, from selecting a trip to booking to the curated experience, is designed to especially appeal to Gen Z'ers and Millennials preferred travel style. This includes flights, accommodations, airport transfers, meals, Insta-worthy experiences, a tour director, a perfect amount of free time and an engaging, social group environment perfect for making new connections and authentic experiences!

Only $150 down will reserve a spot on one of Ultimate Break's life changing tours and interest-free payment options means young people can book now and pay later—making travel in your twenties financially attainable.

A sneak peek at some of Ultimate Break's best Black Friday deals include:

Black Friday discounts will also apply to NEW (soon to be announced) trips so stay tuned!

Sign Up for VIP Early Access and Get Black Friday Deals BEFORE November 15th!

To be the first to see Ultimate Break's Black Friday deals and book a spot on a tour, sign up for VIP Early Access from November 1-10 at www.efultimatebreak.com. VIPs will receive a secret link (via text or email!) during the Early Access period (Nov 11-14) to get the deals and book trips before anyone else. Ultimate Break Black Friday deals will go public on Friday, November 15th.

Ultimate Break's affiliate program is through CJ Affiliate by Conversant. For media to learn more or sign up to be a CJ Publisher visit: http://www.efultimatebreak.com/resources/affiliate

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break (www.efultimatebreak.com) is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-29. With 65+ trips, everything from airfare and accommodations to interest-free payment plans and daily breakfasts are included. As a proud part of EF Education First, EF Ultimate Break draws on over 50 years of EF expertise to add amazing travel experiences to its growing tour portfolio. EF, the world leader in international education, has helped more than 15 million people learn a language, discover the world or earn an academic degree to date.

