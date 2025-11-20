EF World Journeys family of Tour Operator Brands Announces that the Grand Egyptian Museum is the Experience of the Year for 2026

News provided byEF World Journeys
Nov 20, 2025, 08:00 ET
EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Adventures, and EF Ultimate Break Also Announce Their Travelers' Top Experience Winners for 2026
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF World Journeys, the leader in experiential, guided travel from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, today announced that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is the tour company's first "Experience of the Year" award winner for 2026. This instantly iconic archaeological and national museum just had its official grand opening and is located near the Giza Pyramid Complex, in Giza, Egypt.
With a focus on Ancient Egypt and its culture, society, and artifacts, the GEM is reported to be the largest museum in the world for a single civilization, packed with some 100,000 artifacts covering seven millennia of the country's history from pre-dynastic times to the Greek and Roman eras.
A spotlight feature of the GEM is the intact tomb of the boy king Tutankhamun, including Tutankhamun's spectacular gold mask, throne and chariots.
"We offer our warmest congratulations to the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Egyptian Tourism Authority for the growth we continue to see in this special part of the world as tourism rebounds across this country," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO of EF World Journeys USA. "We travel to more than 400 destinations across all three of our tour operator brands, and we know the rich experiences travelers have on tour, from cooking classes to walking tours to visits to places like the GEM, are what helps them grow their understanding of the cultures they are hungry to learn about when traveling the world."
Trending 2026 Experience by Tour Operator Brands
METHODOLOGY: EF World Journeys announced the following top experiences will be awarded as trending winners for 2026. Methodology is based on an internal review of trending and highly reviewed experience offerings on tour; traveler interest and feedback; and finally, bookings as realized by the rising traveler demand across multi-day tour operators like EF Go Ahead Tours , EF Adventures , and EF Ultimate Break . (NOTE: The lists below represent three sets of ten equally trending experience winners for 2026 and are not listed in a ranked order).
EF Go Ahead Tours (all ages, multi-generational/families, custom group tours)
|
Winners
|
Experience
|
Destination
|
Tour Trends
|
1
|
Learn about Chimpanzees at Chimp Eden - The Jane Goodall Institute (South Africa )
Description: Tour Chimp Eden, the Jane Goodall Institute South Africa Chimpanzee Sanctuary.
Enjoy the unique opportunity to see chimpanzees in semi-wild enclosures. Admire the viewpoints within the enclosures, which overlook the forest and foraging areas. Learn from experts about how the chimps safely play in these areas and how the environment helps positively reinforce their natural behavior.
|
South Africa
|
Animal Welfare, Wildlife, Conservation
|
2
|
Dinner with a Sicilian Contessa at her estate in Sicily
Description: Discover the warmth of Sicily during a special dining experience at a Contessa's estate in the Sicilian countryside where you will enjoy seasonal food and wine. Imagine this…you step onto the grounds of a sprawling, rustic estate called Azienda Casabianca. The Contessa Giovanna Modica Notarbartolo, who calls it home, greets you and your fellow travelers. She takes you through her historic villa, offering you a glass of wine and helping you settle in before heading back to the kitchen to check in on preparations for the evening. On this special night, she intends to treat you like family, showing her love through a home-cooked meal with course after course of traditional specialties.
|
Italy
|
Food & Wine, Local Culture, History
|
3
|
The ChangChill Elephant Sanctuary
Description: Drive through the countryside and visit ChangChill, an organization at the forefront of elephant welfare and responsible tourism in Chiang Mai. Hear how the group works with World Animal Protection, an animal welfare nonprofit, to create a safe living environment for elephants and an educational experience for visitors. Walk along hillsides and through rice paddies, learning about Asian elephants as you watch them freely roam the sanctuary's grounds. Chat with the mahouts, or elephant caretakers, and enjoy a vegetarian meal overlooking the elephants' natural bathing spot. Help staffers prepare medicine and food for the gentle, giant residents.
|
Thailand
|
Animal Welfare, Wildlife, Conservation
|
4
|
Cultural Immersion Day within the Misminay Community, located in the Sacred Valley
Description: Start your morning at Misminay, a local Andean community and example of sustainable tourism. Located at 3,700 meters over sea level, enjoy spectacular view of Sacred Valley of the Incas and the snow-covered mountains. Meet local villagers and learn about agricultural and weaving techniques. Taste the local Chicha corn beer produced in the community. Enjoy traditional lunch cooked by the ladies of Misminay, with naturally cultivated ingredients while enjoying Andean music from community musicians.
|
Peru
|
Cultural Preservation, Sustainability, History
|
5
|
Ride on the Bernina Express from Switzerland to Italy
Description: This is one of the most beautiful and iconic train routes in the world. Head back to the St. Moritz station, where you'll board the Bernina Express—the highest adhesion train route in Europe—for an epic, 2.5-hour trip down the UNESCO-recognized Rhaetian Railway. Chug up and through the Bernina Pass, glimpsing glacial lakes and grazing cows as you go. Transit the idyllic Val Poschiavo, winding past the towns and trees that dot the valley. At the end of the line, disembark in Tirano, a town of under 10,000 people in the northern Italian region of Lombardy.
|
Multi-Country: Switzerland, Italy
|
Train Rides, Nature
|
6
|
Overnight at Ashridge, a real-life English Country manor house with historic ties to the Royal Family and Hollywood
Description: Set in the rolling English countryside, Ashridge House is a storybook manor where centuries of history meet serene, modern comfort. Once home to King Henry VIII and Princess Elizabeth I, the estate's grand halls, manicured gardens, and 190 acres of meadows and woodlands make every moment feel undeniably regal. Spend the day exploring at your own pace—tour the main house, wander through its Italian gardens, or stop by the on-site café. In the afternoon, you'll regroup for cream tea and scones, a quintessential British pick-me-up, before settling into your overnight accommodations on the grounds.
Full disclosure: Ashridge House is part of EF (Education First).
|
United Kingdom
|
Castles, Royalty, Set Jetting
|
7
|
Stomping grapes at a local Port wine vineyard in the Douro Valley, Portugal
Description: Take part in a truly authentic tradition—stomping grapes—at a local Port wine vineyard in the Douro Valley. Travel to Vila Real, stopping along the way to take in the jaw-dropping views of the Douro River Valley. Set off on a guided tour of the vineyard and learn the origins of Port wine and the grapes themselves and soak in breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes throughout the vineyard.
|
Portugal
|
Food & Wine, Community, Sustainability
|
8
|
Learn to play the Bagpipe from a professional bagpipe player in Edinburgh
Description: While visiting Edinburgh, meet a professional bagpipe player and learn about the history of the bagpipe, Scotland's national instrument. Listen to music and then pick up your own bagpipe and try to follow along as you learn the essential breathing techniques of a professional bagpiper who will share some pro tips along the way.
|
Scotland
|
Cultural Preservation, Music
|
9
|
Hike up to Tiger's Nest Monastery in the foothills of the Himalayas
Description: Head out to Bhutan's most famous landmark, Taktshang Goemba, more commonly known as Tiger's Nest. Hike along the ancient pilgrimage trail through a dense, pine forest as you catch your first glimpse of the awe-inspiring Tiger's Nest, a cliffside, golden-roofed monastery that's accessible only by foot or horseback. Enjoy a special lunch at Tiger's Nest and take in stunning views of the ravine nearly 3,000 feet below and then make your way to a farmhouse for a relaxing, rustic hot stone bath.
|
Bhutan
|
Adventure, Theology
|
10
|
Head out by 4x4 Jeep into the Saharan Desert in Erg Chebbi
Description: Head out on an afternoon ride in the sand dunes of Morocco and discover the otherworldly beauty of the Sahara Desert. Tucked inside a 4x4 Jeep, ride through the desert to visit the town of Merzouga where you'll experience a Bedouin tent for traditional mint tea and snacks. Learn about Khamlia's Gnawa people, an ethnic group originating from West Africa, and see how they celebrate their culture during a musical performance and soak in the incredible landscape.
|
Morocco
|
Cultural Preservation,
Sustainability,
Adventure
EF Adventures (active travel for all ages, 14+ with adult supervision)
|
Winners
|
Experience
|
Destination
|
Tour Trends
|
1
|
Picnic in high alpine meadow in Alpe di Siusi in the Dolomites
|
Italy
|
Adventure, Food & Wine, Sustainability
|
2
|
Hiking from Kilometer 104 of the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu
Description: Begin your hike at Kilometer 104, where a stone path leads from the banks of the Urubamba River into the cloud forest. Pass hidden ruins, cascading waterfalls, and the terraced site of Wiñay Wayna before the final climb to Inti Punku, the Sun Gate, where the lost city of Machu Picchu unfolds below you in all its mist-covered glory. It's a single-day trek packed with centuries of history, sweeping views, and the unforgettable feeling of earning your first sight of one of the world's greatest wonders.
|
Peru
|
Adventure, History, Theology
|
3
|
Mirador las Torres hike in Chilean Patagonia
Description: Lace up for an unforgettable day in Torres del Paine National Park. The trail winds through forests, rivers, and boulder fields before rewarding you with the park's most iconic view: three granite towers rising dramatically above a turquoise glacial lake.
|
Chile
|
Adventure, Nature
|
4
|
Hike into Santiago de Compostela to finish the Camino de Santiago
Description: Reaching Santiago de Compostela is a moment that lives in the soul long after your final steps. The ancient city, crowned by its UNESCO-listed cathedral, has welcomed pilgrims for more than a thousand years. As you approach along the last stretch of the Camino, cobblestone streets and soaring spires guide you toward history itself. Inside the cathedral, the air hums with reverence and the weight of a thousand journeys. Whether you witness the Pilgrim's Mass or simply stand in quiet reflection, this is a day to pause, breathe, and feel every mile of meaning you've walked to get here.
|
Multi-Country
Spain/Portugal
|
Adventure, History, Learning, Theology
|
5
|
Bike across the Passo dello Stelvio in the Italian Alps
|
Italy
|
Adventure, Cycling
|
6
|
Biking the iconic routes of the Tour de France … during the Tour de France
Description: This ride for the ages covers stages of the actual course the pros ride the Tour de France. Adventure seekers will experience the actual climbs and speed of pro cyclists while taking in the beautiful landscape of the French countryside, cities and towns you visit along the way.
End your ride with a trip to Paris to see the final stage of the world's most famous cycling race and spend your evening celebrating with the pros and star athletes who ride with EF Pro Cycling as we bring an epic end to this experience.
|
France
|
Adventure
|
7
|
Whitewater rafting in Oboke Gorge & Kazurabashi vine bridge crossing in the Iya Valley
Description: Hidden deep in Shikoku's mountains, the Iya Valley once sheltered 12th-century Heike warriors after the Genpei War. Today, its cliffs and rivers offer a wild beauty of their own. You'll raft through the roaring Yoshino River in Oboke Gorge, where water has carved the rock for millennia, then test your nerve on the Kazurabashi Bridge—woven from mountain vines and swaying gently above the forest floor.
|
Japan
.
|
Adventure, History
|
8
| Ziplining & gravel biking through the Flåm Valley
Description: The Flåm Railway is one of the world's steepest train lines, and it sets the stage for an adrenaline-filled descent back to the fjords below. Soar across waterfalls on a high-speed zipline before switching to a gravel bike for a thrilling ride along Rallarvegen, Norway's legendary mountain route. Each turn reveals cascading peaks and quiet farmsteads that feel suspended in time.
|
Norway
|
Adventure, Train Rides
|
9
| Surfing Lessons in Sámara
Description: Grab a board and hit the waves in one of Costa Rica's premier surfing destinations. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced surfer, your instructors will help you catch the perfect wave at Sámara's stunning white sandy beach. With the bay largely protected by an outer reef, the waves are ideal for all levels. This experience includes all necessary equipment and step-by-step instruction tailored to your skills.
|
Costa Rica
|
Adventure, Nature
|
10
|
Waitomo Caves and glowworm grotto blackwater rafting en route to Rotorua
|
New Zealand
|
Adventure, History, Nature
EF Ultimate Break (tours for adults 18-35)
|
Winners
|
Experience
|
Destination
|
Tour Trends
|
1
|
Experience Tokyo's futuristic art and historic Edo streets
Description: Dive into the mesmerizing world of teamLab Planets, where cutting-edge digital art fully surrounds you, then wander the charming Edo-style streets of Toyosu Senkyaku Banari and enjoy lunch at Toyosu Market. Cap off your adventure on Odaiba Island with sweeping skyline views and an up-close look at the legendary life-sized Gundam statue.
|
Japan
|
Art
|
2
|
Touch the Clouds in the Swiss Alps
Description: Glide up a majestic Swiss mountain by gondola or train and be swept away by panoramic views of sparkling lakes and towering peaks. At the summit, wander through breathtaking alpine scenery and savor the thrill of snow activities—even in the heart of summer!
|
Switzerland
|
Sustainability, Nature
|
3
|
Explore Athens at night with a local host
Description: Join a local guide and fellow travelers for a lively evening in Athens, strolling through bustling streets and sampling three distinctive drinks—Greek wine, refreshing cocktails, and traditional spirits. As you laugh, chat, and share stories, you'll savor authentic flavors and vibrant energy for a true taste of Athens nightlife.
|
Greece
|
Night Tourism, Food & Wine
|
4
|
Experience Barcelona's skyline bathed in sunset hues from the water
Description: Experience an unforgettable evening of live jazz & blues music as you sail along Barcelona's coast at sunset. You'll be aboard a classic Turkish gullet ship, that offers a 360° rooftop, cozy lounge, or relaxing chill-out area, and a bar where snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. A portion of your ticket price will be put towards cleaning & coral planting in the Mediterranean Sea.
|
Spain
|
Music, Nature, Sustainability
|
5
|
Discover the Aran Islands' Timeless Charm
Description: Set sail on a scenic ferry to the enchanting Aran Islands, where timeless traditions and rugged Irish beauty await. Explore the awe-inspiring Dún Aengus, a 2,000-year-old stone fort perched dramatically on a cliff edge high above the Atlantic—an experience you'll never forget!
|
Ireland
|
Art, History, Nature
|
6
|
Off-road island tour: Sete Cidades, Ponta de Ferreira Hot Springs & Mosteiros
Description: Go off the beaten path for a full day experiencing São Miguel's wild landscapes, volcanic craters, and lesser-known viewpoints. Connect with the rugged terrain, soak in the remoteness of the island, and feel the raw power of Mother Nature. Along the way, your guides will share stories of geothermal history, local life, and the island's unique culture. This isn't sightseeing—it's a thrilling adventure.
|
Portugal
|
Adventure, Nature, History
|
7
|
Home hosted dinner in Chiang Mai
Description: Prepare and indulge in an authentic Thai feast hosted by a welcoming local family, where every dish tells a story. As you savor bold flavors and traditional recipes, you'll gain a rare glimpse into Thai home life—learning about culinary secrets, family traditions, and the vibrant culture that makes this experience unforgettable.
|
Thailand
|
Food & Wine, Sustainability, History
|
8
|
Huacachina & Ballestas Islands Day Trip
Description: Set off from Lima for an exciting day trip, starting with a boat ride to the Ballestas Islands. Here you'll have the chance to spot sea lions, Humboldt penguins, and vibrant seabirds. After, you'll head to Huacachina, a desert oasis, for an adrenaline-pumping dune buggy ride across towering sand dunes. Feel the thrill as you race through the desert, with stunning views all around.
|
Peru
|
Adventure, Nature, Wildlife
|
9
|
Description: Venture beyond Kyoto for a serene morning hike from Kurama to Kibune, just an hour from the city. Immerse yourself in nature while practicing Shinrin-yoku, the tradition of forest bathing, that reduces stress and enhances well-being. Discover stunning scenery, rich culture, and peaceful trails that refresh both body and mind.
|
Japan
|
Wellness, Sustainability,
Nature
|
10
|
Venetian Island Hopping by Private Boat
Description: Glide through the Venetian lagoon on a private water taxi, passing Murano's glassblowing workshops and the serene island of San Michele before exploring Torcello's ancient cathedral and Burano's colorful streets. Enjoy free time for a leisurely lunch and lace shopping, then cap off your day with a scenic cruise along the iconic Grand Canal.
|
Italy
|
Art, History
About EF World Journeys
EF World Journeys is a leader in guided, experiential travel. We connect cultures, communities, and people through guided, group travel with leading tour operator brands like EF Ultimate Break (adults 18-35), EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+), and our newest brand, EF Adventures, focused on adventure tours for the active traveler in you. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First. For nearly 60 years, EF has planned guided tours with a focus on education and cultural immersion. EF offers travelers 24/7 global support, affordable payment plans, and supports tours in more than 400 destinations worldwide. Since 1965, EF has been committed to opening the world through education. At EF World Journeys, we do just that, helping people of all ages experience the magic of travel, connecting travelers with new places, cultures, and, best of all, a diverse community of people excited to explore the world.
About EF Go Ahead Tours
EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is one of three tour operator brands within EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First, a world leader in international education that has helped millions of people since 1965 learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.
About EF Ultimate Break
EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 140+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).
Want to be a brand ambassador for EF Ultimate Break and earn free travel? Learn more by visiting: #1 Travel Brand Ambassador Program | EF Ultimate Break.
Partners can now participate in EF Ultimate Break's affiliate marketing program and earn commissions for tour bookings. Click here to learn more.
About EF Adventures
EF Adventures is a new culturally immersive, guided adventure tour operator with more than 31 tours in 20 countries across the world. Launching in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, the company brings more than 30 years of operational experience running tours for adults of all ages. EF Adventures will offer varied forms of active travel focused on well-being and cultural immersion accessible to varied levels of fitness and age groups, including of biking and e-biking tours, hiking and walking tours, and tours with a blend of adventure activities, inclusive of yoga, watersports like kayaking, and multitude of other experiences in development.
