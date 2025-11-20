EF World Journeys family of Tour Operator Brands Announces that the Grand Egyptian Museum is the Experience of the Year for 2026

EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Adventures, and EF Ultimate Break Also Announce Their Travelers' Top Experience Winners for 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF World Journeys, the leader in experiential, guided travel from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, today announced that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is the tour company's first "Experience of the Year" award winner for 2026. This instantly iconic archaeological and national museum just had its official grand opening and is located near the Giza Pyramid Complex, in Giza, Egypt.

With a focus on Ancient Egypt and its culture, society, and artifacts, the GEM is reported to be the largest museum in the world for a single civilization, packed with some 100,000 artifacts covering seven millennia of the country's history from pre-dynastic times to the Greek and Roman eras.

EF World Journeys' family of tour operator brands names the Grand Egyptian Museum the Experience of the Year for 2026. Post this

A spotlight feature of the GEM is the intact tomb of the boy king Tutankhamun, including Tutankhamun's spectacular gold mask, throne and chariots.

"We offer our warmest congratulations to the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Egyptian Tourism Authority for the growth we continue to see in this special part of the world as tourism rebounds across this country," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO of EF World Journeys USA. "We travel to more than 400 destinations across all three of our tour operator brands, and we know the rich experiences travelers have on tour, from cooking classes to walking tours to visits to places like the GEM, are what helps them grow their understanding of the cultures they are hungry to learn about when traveling the world."

Trending 2026 Experience by Tour Operator Brands

METHODOLOGY: EF World Journeys announced the following top experiences will be awarded as trending winners for 2026. Methodology is based on an internal review of trending and highly reviewed experience offerings on tour; traveler interest and feedback; and finally, bookings as realized by the rising traveler demand across multi-day tour operators like EF Go Ahead Tours , EF Adventures , and EF Ultimate Break . (NOTE: The lists below represent three sets of ten equally trending experience winners for 2026 and are not listed in a ranked order).

EF Go Ahead Tours (all ages, multi-generational/families, custom group tours)

EF Adventures (active travel for all ages, 14+ with adult supervision)

EF Ultimate Break (tours for adults 18-35)

About EF World Journeys

EF World Journeys is a leader in guided, experiential travel. We connect cultures, communities, and people through guided, group travel with leading tour operator brands like EF Ultimate Break (adults 18-35), EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+), and our newest brand, EF Adventures, focused on adventure tours for the active traveler in you. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First. For nearly 60 years, EF has planned guided tours with a focus on education and cultural immersion. EF offers travelers 24/7 global support, affordable payment plans, and supports tours in more than 400 destinations worldwide. Since 1965, EF has been committed to opening the world through education. At EF World Journeys, we do just that, helping people of all ages experience the magic of travel, connecting travelers with new places, cultures, and, best of all, a diverse community of people excited to explore the world.

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is one of three tour operator brands within EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First, a world leader in international education that has helped millions of people since 1965 learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 140+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

Want to be a brand ambassador for EF Ultimate Break and earn free travel? Learn more by visiting: #1 Travel Brand Ambassador Program | EF Ultimate Break.

Partners can now participate in EF Ultimate Break's affiliate marketing program and earn commissions for tour bookings. Click here to learn more.

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is a new culturally immersive, guided adventure tour operator with more than 31 tours in 20 countries across the world. Launching in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, the company brings more than 30 years of operational experience running tours for adults of all ages. EF Adventures will offer varied forms of active travel focused on well-being and cultural immersion accessible to varied levels of fitness and age groups, including of biking and e-biking tours, hiking and walking tours, and tours with a blend of adventure activities, inclusive of yoga, watersports like kayaking, and multitude of other experiences in development.

SOURCE EF World Journeys