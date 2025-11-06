EFC Gases & Advanced Materials Announces Agreement to Join Element Solutions Inc.

HOPKINTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EFC Gases & Advanced Materials ("EFC"), a leading supplier of high-purity specialty gases and advanced materials, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI), a global and diversified specialty chemical technology company. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

EFC has built a reputation for technical precision, product purity, and customer partnership across some of the world's most demanding industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and electrical infrastructure. Through continuous investment in purification, analytical capabilities, and sustainable rare gas recovery systems, EFC has become a trusted partner for companies advancing the technologies that power and connect the modern world, delivering on its promise of Novel Solutions, Pure Results.

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for EFC," said Pavel A. Perlov, President and CEO of EFC. "Element Solutions shares our commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability. Together, we will accelerate our ability to serve customers with an expanded portfolio of high-value materials and global resources while preserving the agility and customer focus that define EFC."

Benjamin Gliklich, CEO of Element Solutions, added, "EFC is an exceptional business built on deep technical expertise and a strong commitment to its people and customers. Its specialized portfolio supports some of the most dynamic industries in the economy, and its focus on collaboration and quality has fueled impressive growth. We're thrilled to welcome Pavel Perlov and the entire EFC team to the Element Solutions family and look forward to what we can achieve together."

Following completion of the transaction, EFC will continue to operate under its existing name as a distinct business within Element Solutions, maintaining its facilities, customer relationships, and focus on specialty gas innovation while leveraging Element's global infrastructure and technology platforms to accelerate growth.

"Our team's dedication and expertise have made EFC a recognized leader in specialty gases," added Perlov. "Joining Element Solutions strengthens our foundation for long-term growth, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers, employees, and partners."

EFC was advised by Baird, which served as its exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction, providing strategic guidance throughout the process. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to EFC. The company extends its appreciation to both firms for their expertise and support in reaching this agreement.

EFC Gases & Advanced Materials supplies high-purity electronic and specialty gases, alongside other critical materials, supporting a broad spectrum of industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, lighting, window fabrication, and electric utilities. Our commitment to excellence is underscored by rigorous global sourcing standards and state-of-the-art metrology processes, ensuring unparalleled product purity and integrity. Additionally, we offer tailored gas recovery and recycling systems, helping our clients achieve new levels of operational efficiency and sustainability. At the core of our mission is a dedication to transformative chemistry and technology, delivering solutions that advance both business and environmental goals.

Element Solutions, Inc. is a leading global specialty chemical technology company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, and offshore energy.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing and anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including regulatory approvals, closing conditions, and other risks and uncertainties.

