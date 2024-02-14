EFC Research Brief Shows Effectiveness of Student Support Services

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Finance Council (EFC), the national trade association representing nonprofit and state-based higher education finance organizations, announces the release of a new research brief titled, "The Efficacy of Wraparound Support Services on Improving Postsecondary Student Outcomes." The paper analyzes the many challenges college students must overcome to complete their program and identifies evidence-based wraparound support services that boost their odds of success.

"Increasingly, individuals must pursue some level of education or training beyond high school to earn high-paying, in-demand jobs. At the same time, it has never been harder for families to navigate the academic, administrative, and financial processes to and through higher education. The data included in EFC's research brief demonstrates how wraparound services are frequently the determinant in a student's ability to persist in or complete their educational program," said EFC President Gail daMota.

"The college-going population has never been more diverse, and it is critically important that public policy keep up with their mounting needs. EFC member organizations are well-positioned to help families get over the hurdles standing in the way of their educational and career goals, and our members look forward to working with federal and state policymakers to help more students reach their fullest potential."

EFC's latest research brief details several factors inhibiting students—particularly first-generation and minority individuals—from enrolling in and finishing postsecondary education. These factors include few trusted mentors, complicated applications for financial aid, inefficient academic pathways, unfulfilled basic needs, and a prevailing sense that their education is not tied to a career.

The brief provides examples of wraparound support services and models that have helped students achieve academic, financial, and personal success. It concludes with recommendations that elected representatives and government officials can pursue to scale these initiatives including by leveraging the expertise of state-based and nonprofit organizations.

Background: EFC is the national trade association representing nonprofit and state-based higher education finance organizations that are dedicated to improving college access, success, and affordability in their states and nationwide. Learn more about EFC by visiting efc.org .

