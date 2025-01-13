EFCG Advises the Environmental Division of NewFields Companies on its Agreement to Sell to ERM

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) is pleased to advise the Environmental Division of NewFields Companies on entering into an agreement to sell to ERM, the world's largest specialist sustainability consultancy. The acquisition will expand ERM's existing technical and strategic offerings in remediation & environmental services, enhancing its ability to help clients manage environmental liabilities and risks across North America and globally.

"We are thrilled to have supported the NewFields team," said Trevor Casey, Senior Vice President at EFCG. "ERM will be a fantastic partner, and we look forward to following their progress in the years ahead."

The NewFields Environmental Division comprises approximately 110 experts in strategic consultancy, site investigation, and remediation practices. They bring a wealth of experience in areas such as environmental forensics and emerging contaminants, human health impact and risk assessment, data analytics, sediment management and marine sciences, and hydrogeology and groundwater modeling.

Patrick Gobb, NewFields CEO, said, "Joining forces with ERM presents an exciting opportunity for our team and clients. We share a commitment to environmental consulting and are eager to leverage our combined strengths to create lasting value for our clients."

Reflecting on the collaboration with EFCG, Gobb stated, "We are extremely appreciative of all the hard work and guidance provided by the EFCG team throughout the entire process." Gobb added, "The EFCG team closely collaborated with us, taking the time to understand our market position and competitive landscape. EFCG played a critical role in helping us achieve a tremendous outcome. I highly recommend the EFCG team to other founders and owners exploring their strategic options."

"EFCG is honored to support the enduring partnership and future success of our esteemed clients, NewFields and ERM. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to advancing the AEC industry," remarked EFCG Managing Partner, Jessica Zofnass Barclay.

About EFCG

Founded in 1990, the Environmental Financial Consulting Group is the leading advisor to Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting (AEC) firms. Our mission is to provide a strategic edge to AEC firms to advance the industry. For 35+ years and counting, we have served as a retained advisor to 500+ firms, advised on 200+ M&A transactions, and held more than 100 executive conferences.

About NewFields Environmental Division

NewFields is a leading environmental engineering and consulting firm dedicated to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for clients worldwide. Since 1995, we have partnered with industries, government agencies, and communities to tackle complex environmental, engineering, and sustainability challenges. With a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and technical experts, NewFields delivers customized, results-driven services that help our clients manage risks, optimize resources, and achieve their goals responsibly.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, NewFields operates globally, offering expertise in areas such as environmental remediation, civil engineering, water resource management, data analytics, and regulatory compliance. Our commitment to scientific integrity, innovation, and client satisfaction drives our mission to create sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.newfields.com.

About ERM

As the world's largest specialist sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with clients to operationalize sustainability at pace and scale, deploying a unique combination of strategic transformation and technical delivery capabilities. This approach helps clients to accelerate the integration of sustainability at every level of their business.

With more than 50 years of experience, ERM's diverse team of 8,000+ experts in 40 countries and territories helps clients create innovative solutions to their sustainability challenges, unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunities for future generations. Learn more here.

Contact: Jessica Barclay, 917-660-5076, [email protected]

SOURCE The Environmental Financial Consulting Group