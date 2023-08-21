EFCU Financial Announces New Chief Executive Officer

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EFCU Financial is pleased to announce the selection of Tom Kuslikis as the Credit Union's new Chief Executive Officer. Kuslikis will be joining the Credit Union in September.

Tom Kuslikis

"We are excited at EFCU Financial to welcome Tom to our wonderful Credit Union and continue growing the value we deliver to our members who trust us every day," said Darrell Langlois, Board Chair. "Tom was selected because of his strong career in the financial sector, and we believe with his leadership, EFCU Financial will continue to grow and serve our members with the best products in the market."

Kuslikis has spent the last ten years with the University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU), most recently as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). UMCU is a $1.4 billion credit union that serves over 114 thousand members. He is a dedicated member of the community, serving on multiple boards and industry-related committees, including the Michigan Credit Union League and Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. Kuslikis holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. His extensive experience will serve the members of EFCU Financial well.

When asked about his new position, Tom said, "I am thrilled to have been selected as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of EFCU Financial. This Credit Union has an amazing board and team, and I believe that together we can build on an already great Credit Union. I am looking forward to serving EFCU Financial's members, team members and the Greater Baton Rouge community."

Tom is the latest CEO in EFCU Financials' 88 Years of operation, succeeding Tyler Grodi, who served as Chief Executive Officer for the past 11 years.

About EFCU Financial

In the midst of the Great Depression in the 1930s, people sought relief from economic devastation. Credit unions began to develop across the U.S. with a shared motto of "People Helping People." In response to this effort, Congress passed the Federal Credit Union Act in 1934. After, EFCU Financial was established in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as only the 13th chartered credit union in the entire country. One hundred seventy-eight original members invested a total of $941.70 to get the credit union off the ground. Our original name, Stanocola Processing Employee's Federal Credit Union, reflected our charter's sponsor and our mission - to manage the banking needs of our community's new and growing middle class by providing financial services to the employees of Stanocola Processing Plant (now Exxon). For More Information Visit: https://www.efcufinancial.org/about-us/.

For More Information, Contact:

Sarah Hilton, SVP of D. Hilton Associates

800.367.0433 x 133

SOURCE EFCU Financial