EFD Digital Chooses Quantum Subscription-Based Software Platform to Power its New Post-Production Studio

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that EFD Digital, a new division of EFD International, deployed an end-to-end Quantum software platform as the technology infrastructure that supports its post-production services and the management of video across its lifecycle and multiple applications. The software-defined storage solution is delivered as a subscription and underpinned by Quantum's StorNext® software, recently recognized as the fastest file system for video workloads in the independent SPEC SFS® 2014 benchmark, and used by some of the largest studios in the world to manage the increasingly complex video post-production process. EFD Digital chose the solution to enable its team of geographically dispersed creative professionals to collaborate on and quickly deliver content to a growing client base.

With organizations across industries finding the need to continuously deliver professionally produced video content, many are turning to experts who know post-production for help. EFD International has been a trusted provider of cameras, lenses, lights, cranes, and other equipment for over 20 years, so they were uniquely positioned to fill the gap in the Latin American marketplace. EFD Digital can now promise more projects to more clients faster, giving the growing company a competitive edge in the industry.

"When we thought about launching EFD Digital, we knew we'd need a solution that would allow our creative professionals to simultaneously access and edit the large files so they can deliver finished content, while we also knew the solution had to be reliable without requiring lots of technical support," said Roy Santoyo, director of post-production at EFD Digital. "Quantum and StorNext were the obvious choice; the Quantum solution gives us the performance and sharing capabilities you'd find in a large production studio, as well the ability to grow our business without needing to replace our storage platform in the future."

Deploying a content management solution that both delivers the collaborative capabilities a studio needs and is also easy to set up, maintain, and expand requires integrated components. Quantum enabled EFD Digital to avoid a patchwork technology approach by providing an all-in-one solution that allows the studio to efficiently choreograph the management of large video files, empowers dispersed and remote creative professionals to collaborate on projects, and allows the company to deliver multiple projects to many clients, quickly.

The flexibility and scalability of the Quantum solution will be particularly valuable as production studios, including EFD Digital, ramp up their work post-pandemic. The current studio deployment is 1 PB of storage and is expected to scale to 3 PB within a year. With the StorNext software subscription, they now have the ability to scale to potentially unlimited content growth. "In addition to more TV series, we're already seeing growing demand for advertising and film projects," says Santoyo. "Our business is changing and growing quickly. But with Quantum, we are ready."

