EFE News Agency, fourth largest news agency in the world, joins Reuters Connect

Hundreds of stories and clips will be available, with a focus on Spain and Spanish-speaking countries.

EFE News Agency adds to a growing list of third-party content partners available to Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect, allowing subscribers to find and utilise a wide variety of content from multiple sources on a single, easy-to-use platform.

More than 15 million pieces of premium news content are now available in nine languages, spanning every multimedia format including video, text, pictures and graphics, with content from more than 50 providers including: Accuweather, BBC, CCTV, Jukin, National Geographic, Newsflare, PBS NewsHour, PA Media, The Guardian and USA Today.

Justine Flatley, Senior Manager, Partnerships, Reuters, said: "Reuters is delighted to partner with EFE News Agency, whose timely, topical and global coverage will add real value to Reuters Connect customers' experience. Contributing hundreds of stories per week, in multiple languages, EFE News Agency will bolster Reuters Connect as a news marketplace which ultimately enables its customers to tell the news in a comprehensive and timely fashion."

Juan Varela, CEO Efe News, said: "Our partnership with Reuters is a great opportunity to expand our content offering and our clients worldwide. Reuters Connect is one of the best ways to introduce our global video coverage to new customers and markets, and our distribution channels. The partnership between EFE News Agency and Reuters Connect also strengthens this marketplace with quality and verified news, with the support of two of the largest and more trusted media companies in the world."

About Reuters:

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

About Reuters Connect

Launched in 2017, Reuters Connect is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters News Agency customers to source all the content they need via a single destination. Reuters Connect is built to make content discovery quicker and easier, improving clients' editorial efficiency and enabling them to deliver more stories to their audiences faster than ever before.

About EFE News Agency:

EFE News Agency is the biggest news agency in Spanish and fourth largest in the world, with an ethos that relies on impartiality, strength, credibility and speed. A multimedia news company with an international network of more than 3,000 professionals of 60 nationalities that work 24 hours a day from 180 cities in 120 countries and with four editing desks in Madrid, Bogota, Cairo (Arabic) and Rio de Janeiro (Portuguese), to offer its products to clients around the world in six languages.

