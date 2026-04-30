Efekta Education Named a TIME100 Most Influential Company for 2026

LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has named Efekta Education to its iconic TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2026, recognizing organizations making an extraordinary impact worldwide.

Efekta is recognized for its breakthrough in AI-powered language teaching and learning, and for its commitment to shaping the future by democratizing access to world-class education at scale.

In addition, Efekta was also recognized for its impact in the education sector in TIME's inaugural 2026 TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders in Education list, a new subset of the annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list highlighting 200 companies making a significant impact within their sectors.

The TIME100 list recognizes organizations leading their industries in driving innovation and shaping the world of tomorrow. To earn a place, companies must demonstrate innovation, leadership, and measurable success, while making meaningful contributions to how we live, work and interact. 2026 honorees also include Anthropic, Google, Netflix, SpaceX and Nvidia.

Turning AI into a driver of human progress

Efekta's mission is to make high-quality education universally accessible at scale in public and private school systems, as well as global organizations.

Education today faces deep inequities, driven largely by a global shortage of qualified teachers, leaving millions of students unprepared for a rapidly changing, technology-driven world. Efekta's AI teaching and learning platform is already helping millions of students while addressing this gap.

Today, more than four million students are learning English through Efekta – representing the largest deployment of AI in education. Efekta's technology supports teachers in the classroom rather than replacing them. By handling routine instruction and administrative tasks, it enables teachers to focus on students who need them most, while learners benefit from highly personalized learning journeys with real-time feedback.

By providing every student with a personal AI learning companion and every teacher an intelligent AI assistant, Efekta is creating meaningful opportunities for people to participate in the global economy. Creating real opportunity and brighter futures.

"It is a great honour to be recognized by TIME as one of the most influential companies in the world today," said Stephen Hodges, CEO of Efekta Education. "Our team has worked tirelessly around the world to develop and implement AI technology that delivers measurable improvement in learning outcomes. We look forward to expanding our reach and working with organizations, governments and school-systems to build confidence and practical skills in English – and in many more subjects in the future."

Efekta's AI technology is already transforming learning globally, addressing persistent challenges of accessibility, quality, and scalability. In Brazil, it supports English learning for over four million public-school students across multiple states. In Rwanda, Efekta has launched one of the world's largest teacher development programs expected to significantly boost English proficiency across the education system, reaching more than 150,000 teachers.

See Efekta's entry for TIME100 Most Influential Companies list here:

https://time.com/collection/time100-most-influential-companies/2026/efekta-education/

See Efekta's entry for 2026 TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders in Education list here:

https://time.com/article/2026/04/29/time100-companies-education/

About Efekta Education

Efekta Education is an award-winning Tech company offering the world's most advanced Agentic Teaching Platform to public and private school systems, universities, and global companies.

Championing classroom teachers and supporting students and school operators alike. Delivering improved learning outcomes at large scale and with the mission to make high-quality education universally available. Our technology is based on data and experience from the world's largest online English school and 60 years of leadership in the field of immersive education. Our AI adapts in real time to each learner's needs.

To date, Efekta's AI-powered teaching platform has taught over 24 million people in 179 countries and is currently used by more than 4.5 million active students, 200,000 teachers, 3,000 corporate clients, and government partners worldwide.

Efekta is an EF (Education First) company. EF is the world's largest private education company.

www.efekta.com

SOURCE Efekta Education