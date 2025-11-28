Efekta Launches English Proficiency Training for Teachers and Students Across Somaliland, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Kenya

The AI Tech Company Partners with Pharo Foundation to Deliver a One-Year Programme to Support Learners in the Region

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Efekta Education Group, a global leader in AI-powered learning technology, in collaboration with Pharo Foundation, an organisation working to improve economic development in Africa, today announces the launch of an ambitious new initiative to significantly improve English proficiency and communication skills among teachers and secondary school students across Pharo schools in Somaliland, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Kenya. This marks a key step in Efekta's mission to support learners and educators across new regions, by providing access to top quality education at scale to millions worldwide.

Bringing AI to the classroom at scale.

Together, Efekta and Pharo Foundation aim to strengthen classroom instruction, improve student learning outcomes, and expand employability skills by ensuring teachers and students gain the English proficiency required to thrive in a global, digital economy.

As part of the first phase which starts December 2025, all Pharo primary and secondary School Teachers will access Efekta's AI-powered English learning platform, equipping them with the language and communication skills needed to deliver high-quality English instruction. In the second phase starting in early 2026, the partnership will expand the program to all Pharo Foundation secondary school children in Somaliland and Ethiopia.

"We are honoured to partner with Pharo Foundation on this transformative initiative," said Stephen Hodges, CEO of Efekta Education Group. "By combining our AI-powered English learning technology with Pharo's deep commitment to quality education, we have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen teacher capacity, uplift student outcomes, and equip a new generation of young people with the skills to thrive in a global economy."

Improving opportunities for Africa's youth.

Today, millions of secondary school students across Africa leave school without the English foundation required to succeed in higher education, secure meaningful work, or participate in global markets. Improving English proficiency is therefore not just a language intervention - it is a workforce development strategy, a social mobility engine, and an economic transformation tool.

"At Pharo Foundation, our mission is to create a future where all young people can access high-quality, affordable education and meaningful opportunity," said Tim Kasperidus, Chief Operating Officer, Pharo Foundation. Partnering with Efekta allows us to bring world-class English instruction to our teachers and students, expanding pathways for learning, employability, and long-term economic empowerment. Once delivered successfully, we are excited to explore how the impact can be scaled further."

Proven results, ready to scale.

Efekta's Brazil case study covering more than 4 million learners shows that when teachers and students learn together, gains are significantly faster and more sustained. The multiplier effect of training teachers and students led to a remarkable 32.5% improvement in student learning outcomes on the State English Exams within just two years.

Efekta's AI-powered online English school, designed specifically for public education systems, provides academically rigorous, age-appropriate content and a personalised AI tutor that adapts to each learner's unique needs. With real-time feedback, spoken-language assessment, and integrated teacher support, the platform enables students and teachers to make measurable progress quickly and consistently.

At the cost of a single textbook per student per year, this solution is one of the most scalable and cost-effective ways to rapidly improve English proficiency globally. Efekta is leveraging this scalable model to expand rapidly into new global markets, bringing proven AI-powered learning solutions to millions more students and educators worldwide.

This partnership has the potential to serve as a continental blueprint for education transformation and inspire large-scale adoption of technology-enabled language learning across Africa, benefiting millions of future learners. This partnership will add critical African data points to the evidence base on how combined teacher–student learning improves English fluency and strengthens workforce development.

About Pharo Foundation

Pharo Foundation is a mission-driven, impact-oriented private organisation that designs, funds and operates economic development programmes, towards a vibrant, productive and self-reliant Africa. The Foundation does this by focusing on three missions in education, water and productivity, operating in Somaliland, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda. In education, through its network of high-quality schools which aims to educate more than 25,000 by 2035, and its investment in sustainable development, the Foundation empowers young people with the skills, values, and opportunities needed to build a better future for themselves and their communities.

About Efekta Education Group

Efekta Education Group is an innovative AI Tech company redefining education with innovative solutions that drive better outcomes for learners at scale everywhere – helping students learn faster and go further by making personal teaching and learning affordable and accessible in public and private school systems, universities and global companies.

We supercharge both teachers and students with our AI-powered curriculum, AI Personal Teaching Assistant for Students, and Classroom AI tools for Teachers. Our technology is based on data and experience from the world's largest online English school and 60 years of leadership in the field of immersive education.

To date, Efekta's technology has taught English to over 24 million people and is currently used by over four million active students, 25,000 teachers, 3,000 corporate clients, and several governments worldwide. Efekta is an EF (Education First) company. EF is the world's largest private education company.

SOURCE Efekta Education Group