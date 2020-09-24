Eff Creative Group Appears on the Inc. 5000 List Joining the Mere 5 Percent of Companies That Make the List 4 Times, Ranking No. 4543

"We feel honored and humbled by making the Inc. 5000 list once again despite only having revenues for the first 7 months of the year due to Eff Creative's exclusive contract signed with Ticker Tocker," says Doron J. Fetman, CEO and Founder, Eff Creative Group. "As of August 2020 Eff is accepting new clients and seeking new opportunities. This honor will continue to help propel Eff forward as a trailblazer in bringing new digital products to market in the design, software development, and marketing industries."

"This is your fourth year on the Inc. 5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment. Needless to say, making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere 5 percent have made the list 4 times. Congratulations to you and your team. You should be proud of all Eff Creative Group has achieved to date." says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief, Inc. Media.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation including Mark Cuban, Daymond John and Michael Strahan to name a few.

CONTACT:

Toby Hassan-Fishman

[email protected]

About Eff Creative Group:

Eff Creative Group, LLC is an award-winning 4x Inc. 5000 and Entreprenuer360 company headquartered in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced creative innovators, Eff strategically designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products launching campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With sister offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, Eff is a globally-renowned vertically-integrated boutique creative agency that is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology.

To learn more, visit: www.EffCreative.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/

SOURCE Eff Creative Group

Related Links

http://www.effcreative.com

