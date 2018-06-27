EFF Creative Group, LLC Announces Singapore Regional Headquarters And Unveils An Innovative New Corporate Website, With Larger Global Outlook

The expansion to Singapore, the global business hub of Asia, is a natural next step for the company. The region, which is booming with technology and innovation, has a strong demand for creative and design-centric services. With their award-winning, globally recognized services, Eff Creative Group's new footprint in the market will help strengthen the region's creative offering. The company's new office is headquartered in the prestigious Capital Tower located in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District, alongside prestigious tenants including JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. and CapitaLand Group.

With its entrance into Singapore, Eff Creative Group members were invited to judge the distinguished Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards across several categories earlier this month. Judges from the firm included Doron J. Fetman, CEO, Toby Hassan Fishman, Chief Creative Officer, and Mansi Sharma, newly appointment Director at Eff Creative PTE. Ltd., Singapore. Mansi's internationally diverse roots and network span across South, East, and Southeast Asia enable her to serve as a strong regional affiliate leading Eff Creative Group's Singapore operations.

"Having worked in Eff Creative Group for two years I can safely say that the future of creativity, business and technology is being shaped with every project here," says Mansi Sharma, Director. "As a native Indian-Indonesian I am eager to help spread Eff's magic across the Pacific and Singapore is an obvious choice; a city demonstrating unparalleled growth with its rapid evolution from a post colonial island into an unbeatable first world superpower setting an example for the rest of the world to model. As a world class metropolis, Singapore is the perfect host for Eff's futuristic endeavors in all of its verticals because it welcomes innovation and investment from all over the globe and acts as a fertile test bed for the finest products and services."

"Since inception, Eff has worked with clients across the world, but we opted for our sister office to be in Singapore aptly named, "The City of the Future," because we see a real need for our creative services in the region," said Doron J. Fetman, CEO. "Our company is unique as we don't offer a short list of services limited to a specific category, but rather specialize in a series of all-encompassing services that every business needs to be successful. Our expertise lies in creatively launching products in their respective territories and then strategically bringing them to the US market. Our goal is to partner with businesses to help them thrive in the global marketplace."

The New York Executive team will be in Singapore for the official launch in early August. For meetings, please contact asia@effcreative.com.

To learn more about Eff Creative Group, please visit the all-new: EffCreative.com.

ABOUT EFF CREATIVE GROUP

Eff Creative Group is an award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced creative innovators, Eff Creative strategically designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products launching campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With offices in New York, Singapore and Hong Kong, a world-class team and exclusive clientele hailing from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Eff Creative is a globally renowned vertically integrated boutique creative agency. Eff Creative is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology through expertly tailored strategy. To learn more about Eff Creative Group, please visit: www.EffCreative.com.

