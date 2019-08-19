Eff Creative Group, LLC Hits the 'Tr-effecta', Appearing on the Inc. 5000 List for the 3rd Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 1201 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 344%

"Eff hit the 'tr-effecta' this year," says Doron J. Fetman, CEO and Founder of Eff Creative Group, LLC, "We intend to make our third year on the Inc. 5000 list our greatest and most memorable year yet, as we continue to grow and expand our company. Being on the Inc. 5000 list for 3 years in a row categorizes Eff amongst a prestigious caliber of companies that have achieved this level of continuous growth, and is something we are very proud of."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Eff Creative Group, LLC:

Eff Creative Group, LLC is an award-winning 3x Inc. 5000 and Entreprenuer360 company headquartered in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced creative innovators, Eff strategically designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products launching campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With sister offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, Eff is a globally-renowned vertically-integrated boutique creative agency that is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology. To learn more, visit: www.EffCreative.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

CONTACT:

Danielle Noy

Danielle@Effcreative.com

SOURCE Eff Creative Group

Related Links

http://www.effcreative.com

