Effecti-Cal Delivers Calcium Without Upset Stomachs or Constipation

Sinoveda's Calcium Supplement Provides Bone-Strengthening Support Without the Digestive Side Effects

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium is an important nutritional need of every human. However, most calcium supplements lead to unwelcome side effects. Mayo Clinic highlights three of these as gas, constipation, and bloating. This intolerance is what inspired the team at Sinoveda to develop its Effecti-Cal calcium supplement.

Effecti-Cal is designed to strengthen bones and help prevent certain medical conditions, such as osteoporosis. It includes calcium, vitamin D3, magnesium, and zinc. This unique combination of ingredients improves calcium uptake, boosts the immune system, and helps to maintain a healthy, positive balance of calcium in the body.

The primary goal of Effecti-Cal is to provide a steady source of calcium. However, it is the way that it does this that is truly remarkable.

Individuals can take the supplement with or without food, which is reason enough for many to consider it a superior option. In addition, it uses soluble forms of calcium, magnesium, and zinc salt, which makes it easier for the body to absorb without constipation or other digestional side effects.

To top it off, Effecti-Cal is effective (it's in the name, after all). When clinically tested, the product beat out mainstream competitors in terms of measurable results.

"Our slogan is 'the science of healing,'" explains Sinoveda co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "We accomplish this through our commitment to consistency and efficacy, which largely comes from our proprietary 'Platform Technology,' or 'PPT®.'" Dr. Nuzhat goes on to explain how PPT® helps her company isolate, quantify, and standardize the bioactive elements in a complex mixture such as botanicals. "Unlike conventional approaches of isolating single compounds to develop synthetic pharmaceuticals, our PPT® platform starts with botanicals with known therapeutic efficacy. We identify the multiple bioactive elements within the botanical that produce the therapeutic benefit and create patentable formulations that can be used to produce a continuum of high-quality, standardized products. Effecti-Cal is a result of this incredibly effective approach of using multiple actives to work on multiple targets. It is bringing the precision of Western Medicine and the ancient wisdom of Eastern medicine together."

Sinoveda is poised to push beyond these basic botanical remedies, as well. The brand's current portfolio consists of a combination of prescription drugs that go much further than basic bone health. They are trying to use PPT® to discover natural treatments for various cancers, such as those of the liver, colon, lung, breast, and brain. These products are still at various stages of development, and Dr. Nuzhat and the Sinoveda team look forward to releasing them to the public as soon as possible.

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

DR. NUZHAT TAM-ZAMAN, B.Pharm., M.Pharm., Ph.D.

Co-Founder & VP Consumer Health

