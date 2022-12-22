Effecti-cal Provides Immediate Bone Support (Without the Unpleasant Side Effects)

The Expertly-Crafted Calcium Supplement Is a Powerful and Instantly Effective Way to Maintain Strong Bones

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda is an innovative health brand committed to bringing the strengths of Eastern and Western medicine together. The company has used its proprietary Pharmaceutical Platform Technology , or PPT®, to develop countless medicinal and supplemental solutions that incorporate the ancient wisdom of the East with the impressive precision of the West. One of the most effective of Sinoveda's products to date is its multifaceted calcium supplement Effecti-cal .

The goal of Effecti-cal is to proactively preserve bodily health. It is an ideal supplement for those hoping to avoid things like osteoporosis or bone loss, which can start in the mid-30s and becomes a concern for women, in particular, as they approach menopause . Bone loss doesn't have early symptoms , making preventative measures especially important.

While there are many calcium supplements that can help strengthen bones, some are more effective than others. Effecti-cal has a similar potency to many leading brands — along with some critical unique benefits.

The supplement includes optimized ratios of calcium, magnesium, and zinc in targeted doses, which not only absorbs quickly and strengthens the bones but helps to retain a positive balance of calcium in the body. Vitamin D and zinc also enhance absorption and boost the immune system. "One of the main advantages of this product," says Sinoveda co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "is that we use soluble forms of calcium magnesium and zinc salts. This helps the body absorb the contents quicker, leading to an impressive and near-instant level of effectiveness."

Effecti-cal was tested against competitors via a formal randomized double-blinded study that revealed two key findings. First, the product's results were nearly identical to other leading brands. Second, it had a much better gastrointestinal profile, despite the unusual fact that it could be taken both with and without a meal. In other words, individuals had dramatically lower levels of constipation, bloating, and gas — all of which are common issues with calcium supplements.

The need to take calcium supplements for bone support is common. Sinoveda's Effecti-cal, which will be available in the U.S. soon, offers an effective, science-backed solution that doesn't come with a plethora of unwanted side effects, making it yet another home-run solution from the innovative Canadian brand.

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

Media Contact

KENDAL SCOTT

Marketing & Administrative Assistant

O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 394-3538

[email protected]

SOURCE Sinoveda