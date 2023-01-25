EffectiV HVAC Launches Revolutionary CFD Service to Optimize Energy Efficiency, Thermal Comfort, and Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings

EffectiV HVAC Introduces Computer Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Service to Improve Energy Efficiency, Thermal Comfort, and Indoor Air Quality in Buildings

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EffectiV HVAC Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance architectural diffusers for commercial buildings, is proud to announce the launch of its new computer fluid dynamics (CFD) service called Verified . The service delivers precise and realistic simulations of airflow, thermal comfort, and indoor air quality in one room, providing valuable insights to improve building design and performance.

Verified Air Distribution Performance CFD Validation Service by EffectiV Verified is a computer fluid dynamics (CFD) service offered by EffectiV to simulate the airflow in one room. The service can provide wither a simple report or a complete Energy Efficiency Analysis including metrics on energy consumption, occupants thermal comfort and indoor air quality.

The CFD simulation conditions are set to match the actual operating conditions of the room, including room size, shape, location, temperature, humidity, and occupancy levels. The simulations are made in accordance with the method proposed in ASHRAE Standard 62.1 – 2022 – Ventilation and Acceptable Indoor Air Quality, ensuring that the results are accurate and reliable.

"We are excited to offer this new service to our clients," said Frank Godbout, President of EffectiV HVAC. "Verified reports provide valuable information to improve the design and performance of buildings, ensuring that they are comfortable, energy-efficient, and safer for occupants. This service is a valuable tool for architects, engineers, and building owners who are looking to improve the indoor environment and energy efficiency of their buildings."

The service begins with the recreation of the room in a 3D environment, including the positioning of diffusers and returns, windows, occupants, and objects in the room. Once the room is ready, customers provide the operating conditions that they would like to simulate, such as a VAV system in heating and cooling, outdoor temperatures, supply temperatures, and set points. It is possible to test multiple operating conditions, however, each operating condition requires a full CFD simulation.

The reports provided include visual representations of the air velocity, air temperature, mean age of air, thermal comfort (PMV/PPD), CO2 particles per million (CO2 PPM), and Ez Factor everywhere in the room, with views from different angles.

For projects targeting LEED, WELL or other energy efficiency certifications, EffectiV also offers a complete energy efficiency analysis of an air distribution design in one room. The analysis focuses on quantifying the energy efficiency performance of the proposed design, as well as its impact on indoor air quality and thermal comfort for occupants.

To learn more about EffectiV's Verified CFD service and energy efficiency analysis, please visit EffectiV-HVAC.com/Verified or contact the company.

About EffectiV HVAC Inc: EffectiV HVAC is a leading manufacturer of high-performance architectural diffusers for commercial buildings. EffectiV products help improve air mixing in the room, which can have a significant impact on energy efficiency, thermal comfort and indoor air quality.

Media contact:

Frank Godbout

[email protected]

514-375-3885 ext 1008

SOURCE EffectiV HVAC Inc.