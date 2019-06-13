HOBOKEN, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and email migration services provider, discusses elements of effective email management in a new article on the Messaging Architects website.

The informative article advises business leaders to control server bloat and streamline information storage to improve productivity. In addition, it states that sensitive company data can easily be misdirected via email, resulting an accidental security breach.

"While email can act as your biggest asset, it can also be your greatest liability," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "From server bloat to diminished productivity to exposure of sensitive data, mismanaged email distracts from core business activities and can even affect the bottom line."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Effective Email Management Tips to Turn a Liability into an Asset."

Control Server Bloat

"According to various studies, the average office worker receives over 100 emails every day. Even for an office with just 50 employees, that can add up to 1.5 million emails each year. To compound matters, many of those emails include attachments that require additional server space."

"Over time, this places a heavy load on your email server. Performance suffers, messages fail to send, and your email system may experience random crashes. You are experiencing server bloat."

Streamline Information Storage

"How many times have you searched for a document, only to find three versions of the document attached to different emails? Searching through thousands of disorganized emails eats away at your productivity. In fact, studies show that most workers spend an average of two-and-one-half hours every day in email."

Tap into Expert Resources

Effective email management is a full-time job. Business leaders should consider employing the resources of email and information governance experts. They can assist with email migrations from Exchange, Groupwise and other legacy systems. They can also help define effective email management policies and implement a comprehensive security solution.

