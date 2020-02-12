Effective Health Systems Appoints Fanny Leal Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Schlueter, President, Effective Health Systems®, (www.effectivehealthsystems.com) announced the appointment of Fanny Leal as Chief Product Officer. Schlueter said, "Leal joined the EHS team in 2017 as a product leader. Her promotion to CPO is recognition of her passionate drive for innovation in our flagship software, BaseLine®."

Leal has over a decade of progressive experience in healthcare, government and financial services. She has a deep background in software development, agile project management, organizational transformation, product strategy and user experience design. Drawing on her unique cross section of industry experience and progressive coaching style, Leal elevates teams to expedite learning, effectively navigate complex problems and deliver practical solutions to key strategic issues.

"Fanny has consistently delivered fresh innovative approaches to complex problems," Schlueter said. "She consistently delivers software solutions that frees users from the routine tasks and decisions that create waste within the claim organization. She has crafted intelligent software tools that assist claims professionals make more effective decisions. Fanny has been recognized by our clients for her leadership in advancing positive user experiences."

Leal said, "I am excited about building on the value BaseLine creates within the industry. Leveraging advances in technology, along with EHS' unique market position and agility, to solve the problems and unmet needs of the space. Focusing innovation to positively impact the lives of both the insurance professional and the individuals and families they serve."

About Effective Health Systems:

Effective Health Systems improves the quality of lives touched by the insurance industry. The BaseLine platform delivers workflow automation and intelligent augmentation systems that dramatically improve the effectiveness of claim professionals. BaseLine enables claims professionals to do what they do best. BaseLine improves the lives of claimants, as well as claims' professionals, as it eliminates waste and improves the profitability of the insurance company.

BaseLine's innovative suite of workflow automation and intelligent augmentation solutions can be deployed within existing infrastructures to achieve a client's unique needs and requirements. BaseLine is employed by dozens of payers and third-party service providers.

To learn more, visit our website www.effectivehealthsystems.com or check out a 90 second Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/108744872

Effective Health Systems® and BaseLine® are registered trademarks of Effective Health Systems, LLC

