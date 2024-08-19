CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Health Systems, a leader in innovative claims management solutions, today announced the launch of BaseLine.RPT, a cutting-edge AI-powered solution poised to revolutionize the workers' compensation industry. BaseLine.RPT is set to transform the efficiency of claims processing by automating Request for Authorization (RFA) intake through bill review processes utilizing advanced machine learning technology.

Effective Health Systems Launches BaseLine.RPT: A Game-Changer for Workers' Compensation Claims Processing

BaseLine.RPT represents a significant leap forward in workflow automation, streamlining the entire claims management lifecycle. This state-of-the-art solution automates critical functions, including medical authorization, utilization review, vendor referral assignment, letter generation, and bill review. In collaboration with ATOM Advantage, BaseLine.RPT leverages AI to intelligently parse data from static and unstructured documents, ensuring accurate and comprehensive management of all related processes.

Don Adams, CEO of Effective Health Systems, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "BaseLine.RPT is a groundbreaking advancement for the workers' compensation industry. The BaseLine technology platform has long been a trusted tool for claims professionals, and with BaseLine.RPT, we are elevating that legacy. This new solution integrates artificial intelligence to dramatically enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of claims management, offering full transparency and insightful reporting metrics. BaseLine.RPT empowers organizations to swiftly address capacity constraints and seize scalability opportunities."

Chris Costantino, Chief Technology Officer, added, "BaseLine.RPT addresses the pressing challenges faced by claims professionals with unmatched speed, accuracy, and intelligent intake capabilities. It complements our clients' digital transformation initiatives by providing a robust solution that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and drives significant improvements in claims processing efficiency."

Lori Landon, Chief Product Officer at ATOM Advantage, added, "At ATOM Advantage, our mission is to enable our partners to unlock the full potential of their data. Effective Health Systems' decision to integrate our advanced AI models, known as Record Ranger, into their BaseLine.RPT solution is a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence. This powerful combination of EHS's trusted platform and the cutting-edge capabilities of Record Ranger will significantly streamline processes, achieving greater speed and accuracy for EHS's customers. We proudly support EHS in their journey to lead the workers' compensation industry with confidence, clarity, and a future-focused approach."

BaseLine.RPT is now available and ready to transform how organizations handle workers' compensation claims. For more information about BaseLine.RPT and to see how it can benefit your organization, visit www.effectivehealthsystems.com.

