Effective Jan. 1: Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty Now Lathrop GPM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The combination of Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty into Lathrop GPM, announced Oct. 31, 2019, is effective Jan. 1, 2020. The combination expands client services, deepens both firms' core in the Midwest and provides a wider national platform.

Cameron Garrison, Lathrop Gage's Managing Partner, now serves as Managing Partner of Lathrop GPM and chairs the firm's 13-member Executive Committee, which consists of partners from both predecessor firms. Gray Plant Mooty former Managing Officer Michael P. Sullivan, Jr. now serves as Partner-In-Charge of the firm's Minneapolis office, is a member of the Executive Committee and is charged with overseeing integration of the two firms.

"As the new year begins, so does the future of Lathrop GPM," said Garrison. "Over the past two months, we have worked hard to prepare for the combination of our two firms. We are excited that our clients will benefit from a greater geographic reach, new and expanded legal practices and access to deeper benches in several areas, and our lawyers have already seized upon myriad opportunities to provide even better service to our clients. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and we are elated to provide the resources and experience to help our clients shape the future."

With the combination, Lathrop Gage clients gain access to Gray Plant Mooty's globally recognized Franchise team, as well as its award-winning Health Law, Higher Education, Mergers and Acquisitions and Nonprofit and Tax-Exempt Organization practices; and Gray Plant Mooty clients benefit from Lathrop Gage's extensive experience in Life Sciences, Intellectual Property, Insurance Recovery , Tax Credits , Environmental Law, Tort Litigation and Energy. The combination also creates a deeper bench of talent in Corporate, Labor and Employment, Business Litigation and Trusts and Estates.

Lathrop GPM consists of nearly 400 attorneys in 14 offices from coast to coast, including Boston; Boulder, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fargo, Jefferson City, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, St. Cloud, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. The firm would rank No. 113 on the 2019 NLJ 500 list, based on headcount, and No. 140 on the 2019 Am Law 200 list, based on gross revenue. Its two largest offices are in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Kansas City, Missouri.

