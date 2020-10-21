Effective School Solutions Announces the 2nd Annual Madison Holleran Mental Health Action Scholarship

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Effective School Solutions (ESS), a leading provider of embedded whole school mental health services, and the Madison Holleran Foundation (MHF) announced the 2nd Annual Madison Holleran Mental Health Action Scholarship. Madison Holleran excelled in academics as well as being a stellar athlete. She attended the University of Pennsylvania and was a member of the track team. Tragically, Madison took her own life during the Spring semester of her freshman year. ESS and the MHF have named this scholarship in Madison's memory to not only drive awareness about suicide prevention but also to hear from high school students about innovative approaches they believe schools can take to help young adults navigate through mental health challenges they are facing today, particularly in the face of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the scholarship has been opened up to high school seniors from across the United States. Four high seniors, who exhibit innovative ideas regarding how mental health supports can be enhanced in schools, will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship. To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit an application and a 1,500-word essay about an innovative mental health support program that could be implemented at their high school. Applications and essays (PDF format) can be emailed to [email protected]. Scholarship awards will be made based on the innovative nature of the ideas presented and the opportunity for ideas to make an impact across the country. Click here for scholarship eligibility and contest rules.

"We're proud to announce this scholarship, which reflects the importance of providing mental health supports to our youth," said Duncan Young, CEO of Effective School Solutions. "We're hoping that the competition for this scholarship will be an opportunity to amplify the voices of ideas of young people when it comes to mental health support." The contest will run from Oct. 19, 2020, through Feb. 1, 2021. The award winners will be announced no later than April 1, 2021.

Carli Bushoven, Executive Director of the MHF, stated, "The MHF is honored to partner with ESS for the second year, to sponsor these scholarships. Since the Foundation's inception, our focus has been on suicide prevention. Our hope with these scholarships is to bring attention to mental health and wellness to the forefront of high schools, end the stigma, and ultimately encourage today's students to make strides in their community with regards to mental health."

ESS, a leader in in-school mental health, partners with over 90 schools to provide comprehensive, cost-effective whole-school clinical programs to K-12 students.

MHF's mission is to prevent suicides and to assist those in a crisis situation with phone numbers and resources that will assist them during their time in crisis. They also focus on preparing high school seniors for their transition to college.

