Effective School Solutions Introduces C.O.P.E., a Mental Health Planning Framework for Back to School

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective School Solutions (ESS), the country's leading provider of school-based mental health services for K-12 school districts, has released C.O.P.E., a new mental health planning framework to assist districts in implementing the mental health supports students will need this fall due to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had (and continues to have) on student social-emotional health.

Reinventing K-12 Mental Health Care

The C.O.P.E. framework has a specific list of checklist items that provides districts with an actionable roadmap for how they can support student mental health. ESS has released a solution brief entitled Introducing C.O.P.E.- A Mental Health Action Plan for Back to School , which outlines questions districts should be asking themselves and steps they can take.

Duncan Young, CEO of ESS, stated "It's critical that districts put a flexible safety net in place to support the mental health of every student. As districts plan what school is going to look like in the fall, it's important that every district have a specific set of scaffolds in place for this vital component of student success and well-being."

The C.O.P.E. framework is organized around four key domains:

C ommunicate- steps to build awareness and focus all stakeholders on the challenges students are likely to face

ommunicate- steps to build awareness and focus all stakeholders on the challenges students are likely to face O rient- measures to expand the toolkit of educators to identify mental health warning signs and manage the effects of trauma in students

rient- measures to expand the toolkit of educators to identify mental health warning signs and manage the effects of trauma in students P hase- adopting a phased approach to clinical care that broadens reach during the back to school period

hase- adopting a phased approach to clinical care that broadens reach during the back to school period Extend- embedding mental health and social-emotional supports throughout the school curriculum

In conjunction with the release of its solution brief, ESS has designed an accompanying self-assessment for districts, Assessing Mental Health Readiness for School Re-Entry, which provides a way for districts to apply the systematic data-driven approach behind the C.O.P.E framework.

Please click here to read Introducing C.O.P.E.- A Mental Health Action Plan for Back to School .

Since 2009, Effective School Solutions has been a leader in school-based mental health. ESS partners with over 100 schools in over 60 districts in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and California to provide comprehensive, cost-effective whole-school clinical programs to K-12 students.

Media Contact: Lisa Murphy-Church, [email protected]

Related Images

effective-school-solutions.png

Effective School Solutions

Reinventing K-12 Mental Health Care

Related Links

The Six Mental Health Challenges Districts Will Face in the Fall (Part One)

The Five Things Districts Can Do to Address Mental Health Challenges in the Fall (Part Two)

SOURCE Effective School Solutions

Related Links

https://www.effectiveschoolsolutions.com

