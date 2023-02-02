Effective School Solutions Releases Funding Guide to Help Schools Strengthen K-12 Mental Health Services

New briefing document and service to help schools utilize state and federal funding options for in-school mental health services comes as over 55 percent of school administrators report not having enough information about funding resources

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective School Solutions (ESS) – the leading provider of school-based mental health services for K-12 school districts – today released a new funding guide and consulting service to help schools maximize state, federal, and other funding resources for student mental health care. With schools on the front lines of the youth mental health crisis, these new support tools are designed to help educators tap available funds and create sustainable in-school mental health services against the backdrop of COVID-19 relief funds expiring next year and widespread staff shortages.

"The question is no longer if there is a youth mental health crisis, but rather how are we going to get our children the care they deserve," said Duncan Young, CEO of Effective School Solutions. "Ongoing funding is key to sustaining much-needed youth mental health services implemented during the pandemic. We've heard from school leaders across the country about the need for tools to help maximize resources that drive these programs. Our new guide can be utilized during districts' budget planning to prioritize in-school mental health services."

While there are now billions of dollars available to allocate towards in-school mental health services through federal grant programs and expanded Medicaid funds, many school districts struggle to tap these due to lack of information or staff, especially in rural areas. Nearly half of school administrators believe funding is a top concern with student mental health, and over 55 percent do not have enough information on how to access current funding, according to recent polling commissioned by Effective School Solutions.

The new briefing document, "Supporting the Needs of Every Student: Funding Sustainable School-Based Mental Health Services," provides strategies and best practices to help schools create plans to fund their mental health services over the long run. To further support districts, Effective School Solutions has also formed a Mental Health Funding Consulting Team made up of former district administrators to provide consultation services that help school districts align their systems of care and ensure every child gets the support they need.

Available funding resources highlighted in the funding guide include:

Traditional federal funding sources (Title IA, Title II-A, Title IV Part A, AWARE, and IDEA) can be used for program implementation, professional development, additional services for students with disabilities, and sustainable infrastructure for mental health services.

(Title IA, Title II-A, Title IV Part A, AWARE, and IDEA) can be used for program implementation, professional development, additional services for students with disabilities, and sustainable infrastructure for mental health services. Emerging federal funds are a critical part of ensuring these programs are sustainable for the long haul. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) authorizes $1.7 billion in additional funding for mental health services to schools and communities. Benefits include improved learning conditions, grants for mental health services, increased mental health support staff, mental health awareness programs, and more.

are a critical part of ensuring these programs are sustainable for the long haul. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) authorizes in additional funding for mental health services to schools and communities. Benefits include improved learning conditions, grants for mental health services, increased mental health support staff, mental health awareness programs, and more. Medicaid is expected to be one of the fastest-growing funding sources for school-based mental health. The federal government now allows school districts to bill Medicaid for health services delivered to all children enrolled in Medicaid who receive special education services, and 20 states have expanded the use of Medicaid to help cover the cost of mental health services for non-special education students.

is expected to be one of the fastest-growing funding sources for school-based mental health. The federal government now allows school districts to bill Medicaid for health services delivered to all children enrolled in Medicaid who receive special education services, and 20 states have expanded the use of Medicaid to help cover the cost of mental health services for non-special education students. COVID-19 funds are still available and should be accessed before they expire. The $263 billion Education Stabilization Fund (ESF) includes distinct emergency relief funds relating specifically to mental health service provision: (1) the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund and (2) the Governor ' s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.

Effective School Solutions is the country's largest provider of school-based, high-acuity mental health care, and these funding recommendations come from the company's experience partnering with districts to implement culturally-inclusive mental health and behavioral support programs. In the 2021-2022 school year, Effective School Solutions completed over 300,000 therapeutic interactions with students and their families.

Today's news follows the release of nationwide polling from John Zogby Strategies commissioned by Effective School Solutions, which found significant concerns from both parents and administrators about the state of youth mental health. To learn more about Effective School Solutions and access information on funding for school-based mental health programs, please visit: www.effectiveschoolsolutions.com/mental-health-funding.

